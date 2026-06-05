Senate Hearing Marred by Controversy Over Absence of Stenographer and Senate Secretary

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines has called the absence of a stenographer and Senate secretary an indication of irregularities in the Senate hearing led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's bloc.

A Senate hearing in the Philippines has been marred by controversy after it was revealed that no stenographer or Senate secretary was present to record the proceedings.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) has called the absence of these officials an indication of irregularities in the hearing. The hearing, which was led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's bloc, was held to investigate a list of individuals who allegedly received bags of cash in connection with the flood control scandal.

The absence of a stenographer and Senate secretary has raised questions about the legitimacy of the hearing and the validity of the statements made by the senators and the invited resource speakers. The IBP has stated that the lack of a stenographer and Senate secretary is an indication of irregularities in the proceeding, as it lacked authority and was as if it did not happen or take place.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, the chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, has also stated that the hearing was invalid due to the lack of recording. The law grants the Senate the power to decide on disciplinary actions and hold its members accountable for making misleading or inaccurate statements.

However, the law bars the penalization of a senator outside the halls of Congress, but within the chamber itself, and among peers, a lawmaker can be sanctioned for misconduct committed inside the Senate. The resource persons' immunity will only be provided once admitted under the state's witness protection program. Senator Tulfo has stated that he will be filing complaints against the 'ex-marines' and others implicated in receiving kickbacks





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Senate Hearing Integrated Bar Of The Philippines Senator Alan Peter Cayetano Senator Erwin Tulfo Flood Control Scandal

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