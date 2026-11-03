Senate Focuses on 2027 Budget Schedule Amid Scrutiny

Senate Finance Committee Chairperson JV Ejercito clarifies that the Nov. 3 meeting regarding the 2027 national budget will prioritize coordination and scheduling for the bicameral conference committee.

Senate Finance Committee Chairperson JV Ejercito confirmed that the upcoming meeting on the proposed 2027 national budget will primarily address coordination and scheduling rather than fund realignment. This clarification was made during a press briefing on Tuesday to correct earlier misconceptions about the purpose of the gathering.

Clarification on Meeting Objectives

JV Ejercito stated that the primary objective of the November 3 meeting is to establish the framework for the bicameral conference committee meetings. The discussion will focus on the specific schedule and operational parameters that will govern the proceedings between the Senate and the House of Representatives. Ejercito emphasized that the session is not intended to review or approve any alleged realignment of funds at this stage.

Also read Senate Finance Chair Vows Strict Scrutiny on 2027 Budget, Including Sandro Marcos' Allocations

Timeline for Budget Finalization

The proposed 2027 national budget is scheduled for review and finalization during the second or third week of December. This timeline is strategically designed to ensure that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sufficient time to sign the legislation before the end of 2026. Ejercito outlined this schedule to provide clarity on the legislative calendar and to manage expectations regarding the speed of the budget process.

Stakeholder Coordination and Leadership Roles

JV Ejercito plans to hold a separate meeting with House Appropriations Panel Senior Vice Chairperson Albert Garcia of Bataan. This coordination is necessary because the current chairperson, Nueva Ecija Representative Mikaela Suansing, recently gave birth and is currently on leave. The involvement of both Ejercito and Garcia highlights the bipartisan effort required to harmonize the views of the two chambers.

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Impact of Increased Agency Allocations

Ejercito noted that allocations for several key government agencies have increased in the proposed budget. Specifically, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Public Works and Highways have seen their budgets expanded. These increases are part of the broader fiscal strategy being negotiated by the bicameral conference committee and will be subject to further review by both legislative bodies.

External Scrutiny and Watchdog Concerns

The budget proposal faces intense scrutiny from civil society groups and budget watchdogs who have identified potential red flags in the House-approved version. Critics are particularly concerned about a reported 206 billion peso realignment that appears in the current draft. These groups are closely monitoring the bicameral conference committee to ensure that necessary adjustments and corrections are made to address these financial irregularities.