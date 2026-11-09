Senate Finance Chair JV Ejercito to Sponsor 2027 National Budget on Nov. 23

Senate Finance Committee Chairman JV Ejercito will sponsor the Senate version of the 2027 national budget on Nov. 23, after the committee report is delayed to Nov. 18 or 19.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman JV Ejercito is set to sponsor the Senate's version of the proposed 2027 national budget, formally known as the 2027 General Appropriations Bill, before the Senate plenary on Nov. 23. The schedule depends on the submission of the committee report, which Ejercito said he now expects to file on Nov. 18 or 19. He made the announcement in a media interview in Manila, Philippines.

Ejercito said he had originally planned to file the committee report on Nov. 11, but the committee will not be able to finish the work by that date. After the sponsorship, the Senate will proceed directly to plenary debates so senators can begin discussing the 2027 national budget without further delay.

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Why the 2027 National Budget Review Is Taking Longer

The Senate budget review requires a detailed, line-by-line examination of approximately 20,000 projects. Ejercito said this volume makes it difficult for the Senate Finance Committee to complete its work within just a few days.

Ejercito pointed to the Department of Public Works and Highways, whose budget alone involves thousands of projects. He also said the number of projects under the House General Appropriations Bill reportedly increased from more than 2,000 to around 5,000, adding to the workload facing senators.

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Senate Adds Staff to Speed Up the Budget Review

Ejercito said the Senate Finance Committee has hired additional personnel to help expedite the review. Eight additional staff members have been assigned to his office, and another eight have been assigned to the Office of the Senate President.

Ejercito stressed that the volume of projects requires sufficient time for scrutiny, so that each budget item is properly examined. He also said the Nov. 23 sponsorship schedule remains unchanged, with no further adjustments planned.

How the 2027 Budget Moves Toward Presidential Approval

Once the sponsorship is completed on Nov. 23, the Senate will immediately begin plenary debates on the proposed 2027 national budget. The proposed budget amounts to P7.2 trillion, representing a 6-percent increase from the P6.793-trillion 2026 national budget.

The House of Representatives approved its version of the proposed 2027 General Appropriations Bill, under House Bill No. 10858, on third and final reading on Oct. 12, 2026, before transmitting the measure to the Senate. Following the Senate review and plenary deliberations, both chambers are expected to reconcile their versions through a bicameral conference committee. The final budget measure will then be submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for approval.