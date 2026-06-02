Senate Fails to Convene for Second Consecutive Day Amid Power Struggle

The Philippine Senate failed to convene for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, as members of the majority bloc led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano continued their protest against what they described as efforts to undermine the chamber's independence and stop a scheduled Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

The Senate failed to convene for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, after members of the majority bloc, led by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, again did not attend the plenary session.

The majority bloc said their absence was part of a protest against what they described as efforts to undermine the chamber's independence and stop a scheduled Blue Ribbon Committee hearing. The latest no-show came a day after several majority senators skipped Monday's session, June 1, to accompany Senator Jinggoy Estrada following his arrest on plunder charges at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Camp Crame.

In a Facebook Live broadcast on Tuesday, Cayetano defended the continued absence of majority senators, describing it as both a protest and a parliamentary strategy aimed at ensuring that the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's hearing scheduled for June 4 would proceed. According to Cayetano, the majority bloc believes attempts are being made to alter Senate leadership and committee control in a way that could derail ongoing investigations, particularly the Blue Ribbon Committee's probe into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

He alleged that members of the majority had been pressured in recent weeks to switch sides amid the leadership dispute in the chamber. For the last three weeks, they have done nothing but intimidate us, twist our arms, and offer us various incentives to get us to switch to their side. Senator Jinggoy said that since February, he had already been approached.

He was allegedly told that his case would no longer be a problem if he went along with them -- in this case, if he switched sides. This is not hearsay to me because I personally heard some of their conversations, so I know for a fact that it is true that his case was being used as a bargaining chip in an effort to restore the majority, which is now the minority with only 11 members.

Cayetano also claimed the arrest of Estrada was being used to influence senators and shift the balance of power in the Senate. The Senate President said the issue extends beyond the chamber's internal politics and concerns the preservation of an independent legislature. You want an independent Senate? Our Constitution provides separation of powers, because the branches are interdependent but independent.

This means one cannot function without the others. There cannot be no judiciary, no executive. It cannot be only the executive department, with the judiciary and, in this case, the legislature reduced to mere puppets. The June 4 hearing that Cayetano referred to is part of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's continuing investigation into alleged anomalies in government flood control projects.

The hearing is expected to resume a probe that had been suspended since April and will focus on allegations of corruption, governance issues and irregularities in public works and flood mitigation projects. Cayetano earlier announced that the hearing would push through under a Blue Ribbon subcommittee led by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, with the stated objective of uncovering the whole truth behind the alleged flood control scandal.

The planned resumption of the investigation has become a tipping point in the ongoing power struggle within the Senate. Some senators aligned with the minority bloc have questioned the legality of forming a subcommittee to continue the inquiry, arguing that such a move requires approval by the plenary. Cayetano also maintained that any impeachment proceedings and legislative investigations should be allowed to continue without interference, saying evidence should determine outcomes rather than political maneuvering





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Senate Power Struggle Blue Ribbon Committee Flood Control Projects Separation Of Powers

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