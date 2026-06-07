Senate Employee Union Voices Concerns Amid Leadership Turmoil and Workplace Confusion

The S.E.N.A.D.O. union has raised alarms over the impact of recent Senate leadership changes on rank-and-file workers, citing administrative confusion, political pressure, and threats to professional dignity. The group stresses employees' duty to serve the public, not partisan interests.

A union representing Senate employees in the Philippines has publicly expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing internal political conflict within the chamber and its detrimental effects on the institution's non-partisan workforce.

The Sandigan ng mga Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain ng Demokratikong Organisasyon (S.E. N.A. D.O. ) issued a statement emphasizing that Senate staff, particularly those in rank-and-file positions, should not be made to suffer as collateral damage in political struggles.

The union asserts that these employees are bound by law, duty, and the principles of public service, not by political loyalties. Their statement highlights a growing atmosphere of uncertainty, administrative disarray, and even threats to personal safety that have emerged following recent high-profile leadership shifts and confrontations within the Senate. The immediate catalyst for the union's statement appears to be the chaotic days surrounding June 3 and 4.

Following a change in Senate leadership, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, in his capacity as a senior official, authorized a work-from-home arrangement for Senate offices on June 4, citing no official business scheduled for that day. This memorandum, however, directly coincided with a highly contentious hearing of the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee, which was proceeding as announced by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's bloc. This created a clear conflict in directives. S.E.

N.A. D.O. noted that many employees were left confused, struggling to determine which administrative orders to follow in the absence of clear, uniform guidance from the institution itself. The situation placed staff in an impossible position,被迫 to navigate between competing political camps without a definitive chain of command. The consequences of this confusion were acutely felt by the Senate staff who were required to support the June 4 Blue Ribbon Committee hearing despite the work-from-home memo.

According to the union, these employees subsequently became targets of public criticisms and political backlash. S.E. N.A. D.O. firmly defended them, stating that regardless of the political positions taken by various senators, the staff involved merely performed their assigned functions in good faith and in accordance with their official duties and responsibilities.

The union's core message is a reaffirmation of the statutory obligations of public servants under Republic Act No. 6713, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. This law mandates a commitment to public interest, professionalism, and the faithful discharge of duties without fear or favor. The union warns that the current climate undermines these foundational principles. This internal turmoil is compounded by external safety concerns.

The union specifically referenced a shooting incident that occurred on May 13 on the Senate building's premises. They noted that the subsequent presence of law enforcers at the scene contributed to an atmosphere of uncertainty and anxiety among the entire Senate workforce. This incident, combined with the recent political infighting, has created a dual crisis of administrative competence and physical security for staff. In its concluding appeal, S.E.

N.A. D.O. calls on all senators, Senate officials, and relevant stakeholders to respect the professionalism and dignity of Senate employees. They urgently request guarantees that no employee will be subjected to retaliation, discrimination, harassment, or any adverse professional consequences for actions undertaken in good faith and pursuant to their official duties.

The union's statement is a stark reminder that the functioning of a legislative body depends not only on its elected members but also on its professional, non-partisan civil service, which must be shielded from political warfare





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S.E.N.A.D.O. Senate Of The Philippines Public Employees Union Leadership Conflict Workplace Confusion Blue Ribbon Committee Sherwin Gatchalian Alan Peter Cayetano RA 6713 Civil Service Political Neutrality

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