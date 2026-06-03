Senate Elects Gatchalian as New Leader After Two-Day Boycott

The Philippine Senate elected Sheriff Gatchalian as acting Senate president on Wednesday, breaking a two-day impasse that threatened a constitutional crisis. The move came after a majority boycott over Senator Estrada's surrender on plunder charges. Outgoing leader Cayetano called it an illegal coup, but Malacañang and the House recognized the new leadership.

The Philippine Senate held a crucial session on Wednesday after a two-day boycott that threatened a constitutional crisis . With a quorum of 12 senators, the chamber elected Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian as Senate president pro tempore and acting Senate president, filling the leadership void left by Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano.

Gatchalian cited the 1949 Supreme Court ruling in Avelino v. Cuenco, which defines a quorum as 12 out of 23 members, and a 2015 precedent where a quorum was declared with 17 senators present. The move was necessary to avoid a constitutional violation, as the Senate had failed to convene for two days, leaving legislative work at a standstill.

The leadership change comes amid a turbulent period for the Senate, marked by the voluntary surrender of Senator Jose 'Jinggoy' P. Estrada Jr. on plunder charges related to the flood control scam. Majority bloc senators had boycotted sessions since Monday in solidarity with Estrada. Senator Francis Joseph G. Escudero, who had been absent, broke an 11-11 tie by attending Wednesday's session, enabling the election.

Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri clarified that Gatchalian would serve as acting Senate president in his capacity as president pro tempore. The chamber requires at least 13 votes to elect a new permanent Senate chief. Outgoing Senate President Cayetano condemned the move as an 'illegal coup d état' and insisted he remains the legitimate leader.

However, Malacañang and the House of Representatives recognized Gatchalian's election. Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro stated that the proceedings were in accordance with law, while House Speaker Faustino 'Bojie' G. Dy III affirmed readiness for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio in July. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had earlier urged the Senate to resume work, criticizing the halting of legislative business over internal disputes.

He described the Senate situation as 'anathema to everything governance is about' and expressed concern over instability. Business groups, including the Management Association of the Philippines, warned that the political turmoil risks losing investor confidence amid economic challenges and global uncertainty. They urged senators to prioritize legislative duties and resolve conflicts swiftly





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Philippine Senate Senator Sherwin Gatchalian Leadership Change Constitutional Crisis Senate Boycott

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