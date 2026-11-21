The Senate Finance Committee removes P97 billion from the DPWH 2027 budget after 295 projects failed technical requirements, responding to PBC watchdog alerts on questionable expenditures.

The Senate Committee on Finance has officially approved the removal of P97 billion from the proposed 2027 budget allocated to the Department of Public Works and Highways. This significant fiscal adjustment targets projects that failed to meet the necessary technical requirements established by the legislative body. The decision marks a major cleanup of the national infrastructure spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

Senate Finance Committee Targets Infrastructure Spending

Senate Finance Committee chairperson JV Ejercito confirmed that the panel cut funding for 295 specific projects during their review process. These projects were identified as not complying with the stringent requirements mandated for public infrastructure funding. The removal of these funds is intended to ensure that public money is directed toward viable and compliant developments.

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In addition to the broader project cuts, the funding for 36 DPWH buildings was also removed from the budget. These structures were part of a larger category of projects that fell short of the new compliance standards. The decision reflects a shift toward stricter oversight of government construction initiatives.

Watchdog Alerts Trigger Legislative Action

The Senate's rigorous review was prompted by warnings from the People's Budget Coalition. This watchdog group flagged approximately P1 trillion in questionable items within the House-approved General Appropriations Bill for 2027. Their report highlighted the need for greater scrutiny of large-scale budget allocations.

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The coalition's findings drew immediate attention from lawmakers concerned about fiscal responsibility. The sheer volume of flagged items suggested systemic issues in how infrastructure projects were initially approved and funded. This external pressure catalyzed the Senate's decision to take a hard line on compliance.

House Leadership Supports Budget Transparency

House Speaker Faustino Dy III has publicly backed calls for greater transparency in the national budget. He has vowed to make more budget documents available to the public to enhance accountability. His stance aligns with the Senate's efforts to improve the clarity of government spending.

The Speaker's commitment to transparency aims to rebuild public trust in fiscal management. By making documents accessible, the government hopes to address concerns raised by civil society groups. This move supports broader efforts to align budget processes with democratic ideals.

Impact on National Infrastructure Projects

The removal of P97 billion will significantly impact the implementation of planned infrastructure projects. Contractors and agencies must now ensure strict adherence to technical requirements to secure future funding. This change raises the bar for project approval and execution across the public sector.

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Compliance with these new standards will be essential for any department seeking to maintain or expand its budget. The decision sends a clear message that fiscal accountability takes precedence over rapid expansion. Stakeholders must adapt to these stricter guidelines to participate in future budget cycles.