The Senate removed P9.9 billion each from AICS and MAP, moving P19.8 billion to PhilHealth and raising its subsidy to P94.2 billion from P73 billion. Sen. JV Ejercito also vowed to recheck flagged duplicate funding in the 2027 budget.

The Senate has cut nearly P20 billion from the proposed 2027 national budget for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation ( AICS) and the Medical Assistance Program ( MAP).

Senate Finance panel chairman JV Ejercito announced the move on Wednesday, saying the two financial assistance programs each took a P9.9 billion reduction. The P19.8 billion freed up will be reallocated to the subsidy for the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). With the reallocation, Ejercito said the PhilHealth subsidy now stands at P94.2 billion. That is up from the P73 billion initially allocated under the House-approved General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

Also read DSWD Suspends Guarantee Letters Under AICS Program for Annual Liquidation

Senate Finance Panel Cuts AICS MAP Funding

He said the Senate had wanted a bigger PhilHealth subsidy of P100 billion but fiscal space was tight. Ang ayuda, partly ... we will partly slash and nilagay namin yung marami sa PhilHealth. Kaya Philhealth, sa subsidy will increase by almost P20 billion, Ejercito said in an ambush interview. In English: We will partially reduce the financial assistance and reallocate a significant portion to PhilHealth.

The subsidy under PhilHealth will increase by nearly P20 billion. P74 billion, P73 billion, magiging P94 [billion]. Ang target nga natin gawing P100 billion pero masikip ang fiscal space. So hopefully kung maabot yung P100 billion para mas maganda ang subsidy ng PhilHealth, he added.

Advertisement

In English: From P74 billion or P73 billion, it will become P94 billion. Our target was actually to reach P100 billion, but fiscal space is tight. Hopefully, we can reach that P100 billion allocation to provide a better subsidy under PhilHealth. The Senate Finance panel chair said the higher PhilHealth subsidy will support an increased budget for zero balance billing, preventive care, immunization and health promotion.

PhilHealth Subsidy Increase For Infrastructure Priorities

It will also fund the health facilities enhancement program to improve provincial hospitals and locally funded health facilities. Lahat sa healthcare saka sa infrastructure, that is our priority, Ejercito said. In English: Everything for healthcare and infrastructure, that is our priority. Ejercito also committed that alleged duplicate funding for some projects will be rechecked and corrected if verified.

Definitely, kapag may red flag at mga double entry, tanggal kaagad yun. Syempre ... humanly impossible mache-check mo, libo yan. Dahan dahan, kaya nga iniisa-isa namin, he said. In English: Definitely, if there is a red flag or a double entry, it is removed immediately.

Of course ... it is humanly impossible to check everything, there are thousands of items. We are taking it step by step, slowly. Siguro may nakakalusot. Kung may nakakalusot man, talagang ano yun, unintentional, he added.

Advertisement

Budget Watchdogs Seek Help Checking Duplicate Entries

In English: It is possible that some irregularities slipped through. If any did, it is truly unintentional. Ejercito said he is seeking help from budget watchdogs and the public to help monitor any questionable items in the proposed 2027 national budget. Panfilo Ping Lacson earlier flagged duplicate appropriations for some flood control projects in the proposed 2027 national budget.

The issue raised fresh concerns over funding irregularities amid the ongoing controversy over anomalous flood control projects. Lacson said the duplicate allocations were separate from at least 30 alleged ghost multipurpose buildings (MPBs) his team had identified in the proposed budget. Lacson had also questioned the proposed appropriations for 3,950 MPBs in the budget.

He noted these were separate from the 1,584 MPBs covered by the Local Government Support Fund's (LGSF) Financial Assistance to local government units (LGUs) subprogram from 2022 to 2026.