The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations conducted a formal review of the Status of Visiting Forces Agreements with Canada and New Zealand, as well as the newly ratified ASEAN Treaty on Extradition. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. offered a formal briefing on the operational aspects of the agreements.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations formally reviewed newly ratified defense and legal treaties in the name of upholding national sovereignty and achieving mutual benefit.

The review examined the Status of Visiting Forces Agreements with Canada and New Zealand, as well as the ASEAN Treaty on Extradition... The committee also evaluated the ASEAN extradition treaty, which aims to strengthen regional cooperation against cross-border crimes. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. provided a formal briefing on the operational aspects of the visiting forces agreements. Sen.

Erwin Tulfo, chairing the panel, sought assurances that the ASEAN extradition pact would be used strictly for criminal justice purposes and not as a tool for political persecution





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Senate Committee On Foreign Relations Foreign Relations New Zealand Canada ASEAN Treaty On Extradition Status Of Visiting Forces Agreements Criminal Jurisdiction Custody Arrangements Environmental Liability Regional Cooperation Cross-Border Crimes Human Trafficking Cyber Fraud Maritine Security Sovereign Rights Assurances Foreign Troops Sovereignty Mutual Benefits Binational Security Partnerships Test Strength Fairness Abyssolute Necessity

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