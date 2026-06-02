Senate Committee Issues Invitations for Flood Control Project Inquiry Hearing

The Senate Committee on Accountability and Investigation, led by Senator Pia Cayetano, has sent out invitations for a hearing set on June 4, 2026, to probe into flood control projects. The hearing will examine potential irregularities, kickback schemes involving former marine personnel, and allegations against lawmakers, with former engineer Brice Hernandez also testifying.

The Senate Committee on Accountability and Investigation, chaired by Senator Pia Cayetano , has formally issued invitations for a public hearing scheduled on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

This hearing is part of the committee's ongoing inquiry into flood control projects across the Philippines, a matter that has drawn significant public attention due to concerns over potential irregularities, misallocation of funds, and the overall effectiveness of flood mitigation infrastructure. In her statement, Senator Cayetano emphasized the committee's commitment to its mandate in aid of legislation and public accountability, expressing hope for the full cooperation of all invited resource persons and agencies.

The hearing aims to scrutinize the planning, implementation, and oversight of flood control initiatives, particularly in light of recent severe flooding events that have affected numerous regions, causing substantial damage to property and livelihoods. The committee's role is to gather testimony, review documents, and identify areas where legislative reforms or policy adjustments may be necessary to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in public works projects.

A notable development in this inquiry is the restoration of invitations to 18 individuals who identified themselves as former personnel of the Philippine Marine Corps. According to their claims, these individuals were involved in the delivery of kickbacks to certain government officials in connection with flood control contracts. Their lawyer, Levi Baligod, indicated that his clients had initially been called to attend the hearing, though there were some procedural issues regarding their status as resource persons that needed clarification.

The committee's decision to re-invite them underscores its determination to pursue all leads and ensure that any allegations of corruption are thoroughly examined. These testimonies could prove pivotal in uncovering the extent of alleged irregular practices within the awarding and execution of flood control projects, potentially implicating both private contractors and public officials. Also invited to the hearing is former assistant engineer Brice Hernandez from the Bulacan 1st District Engineering Office.

Hernandez had previously come forward with statements implicating several lawmakers in the flood control controversy, adding a political dimension to the investigation. His testimony is expected to shed light on the operational and administrative mechanisms that may have allowed for misuse of funds or substandard project delivery. The hearing will likely explore the specific roles of various stakeholders, including engineering offices, congressional representatives who may have influenced project allocations, and the agencies responsible for monitoring and evaluation.

The committee's work is part of a broader effort by the Senate to strengthen oversight of the executive branch and ensure that public resources are used responsibly, especially for critical infrastructure aimed at protecting communities from natural disasters. The outcomes of this inquiry could influence future budget allocations, procurement processes, and the legislative framework governing flood control and disaster risk reduction in the country





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Senate Inquiry Flood Control Projects Pia Cayetano Kickbacks Brice Hernandez Philippine Marines Public Accountability Legislation Corruption

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