Senate Clash Over P700 Million Spending Report Lacson Accuses Cayetano Of Budget Waste

Former Senate president Alan Peter Cayetano faced sharp criticism from Senator Panfilo Lacson, who alleged that 28 days of inactivity during Cayetano's tenure cost the nation roughly 700 million pesos, while Cayetano defended the appropriateness of Senate expenses.

After a sudden shift in the Senate leadership on June 3, when Sen. Francis Escudero joined the minority ranks to create a quorum that elected Sherwin Gatchalian as acting president, the chamber was thrust into a period of scrutiny.

Gatchalian's formal election as Senate president on June 17 came after a special session that marked the end of a quiet 28-day stretch during which Senate activities were largely halted by the bloc allied with former president Alan Peter Cayetano. The pause sparked heated debate over whether taxpayer money was being put to good use. On Thursday, Senator Panfilo Lacson took to the social-media platform X to fire back at Cayetano after the latter's remarks in a Facebook Live broadcast.

Lacson had earlier noted that some 700 million pesos had been spent while Cayetano was Senate president, a figure he claimed reflected a waste of public funds and a lack of legislative output. The senator used a simple calculation to back his claim, noting that the Senate expense committee had estimated about 25 million pesos a day for salaries, allowances, MOOE and other operating costs.

Multiplying that daily figure by the 28 days of inactivity that he attributed to Cayetano's fringe, Lacson landed on roughly 700 million pesos. Cayetano, however, dismissed the accusations as lies and claimed that the Senate had continued to work, though the nature of the work was questionable. He argued that the focus had shifted from law-making to other forms of nation-building and that the quiet period was not the same as a complete halt.

Cayetano stated that both factions in the Senate share the same ultimate goal: building a nation, and that their approaches differ in methodology rather than in purpose. The clash has drawn comment from other political figures. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged that the Senate become more orderly under Gatchalian's administration and that the body resume normal governance. He also hinted that the shift in leadership would bring about a more productive environment for legislative business.

Meanwhile, former Supreme Court associate justice Antonio Carpio spoke at a meeting at the Kapihan sa Manila Hotel about how the leadership change could impact governance and democracy in the Philippines. As the Senate transitions under new leadership, the cost of delay in legislative work remains a central point of contention. While Lacson continues to emphasize the need for tangible deliverables and accountability, Cayetano insists that the Senate's broader duty to the nation justifies continued, if not increased, activity.

The debate over the 700 million peso figure illustrates a deeper divide in how the Senate views its role in shaping policy and reflects a broader struggle over how public resources are managed in the Philippines





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