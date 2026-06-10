Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's Jurisdiction and Investigation Powers

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has the power to investigate officials and employees of all branches of government and agencies, as well as state-affiliated offices, including government-owned and controlled corporations. The committee's investigations are conducted in aid of legislation and can lead to recommendations for new laws or referrals to the Department of Justice or the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has jurisdiction over officials and employees of all branches of government and agencies, as well as state-affiliated offices, including government-owned and controlled corporations.

Under its rules, anchored on Section 21, Article VI of the 1987 Constitution, the committee may investigate matters involving public sector malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance. The committee is headed by a chairperson who presides over hearings and meetings. The chair may designate one or more vice chairpersons to assist in its functions. If a referral is made but the chair declines to act on it, at least five committee members may file a petition to proceed with the investigation.

In cases where jurisdiction is challenged, the committee must first resolve the issue before proceeding. If a quorum is present and a majority votes in favor of continuing, the objection is overruled and the hearing proceeds. Unlike a court, however, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee does not impose penalties. Its hearings are conducted in aid of legislation.

The possible outcomes of its investigations are either a recommendation to amend or craft legislation, or a referral to the Department of Justice or the Office of the Ombudsman for further investigation or filing of charges against those found to have violated the law. Over the years, the committee has handled several high-profile cases, including the 2005 Hello Garci controversy, the 2007 National Broadband Network-ZTE deal, and the 2013 Priority Development Assistance Fund scandal.

The committee has also conducted hearings on the Dengvaxia controversy and alleged irregularities in government flood control projects





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Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Investigation Powers Jurisdiction Public Sector Malfeasance Misfeasance Nonfeasance

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