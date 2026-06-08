Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Concludes Detention of Flood‑Control Contractor Amid Malversation Probe

Pacifico Discaya answered the Senate's Blue Ribbon Committee on September 8, 2025, ending his nine‑month Senate detention tied to a P53.9‑million flood‑control project alleged to have been funded without proper vouchers. The Ombudsman's malversation case led to a non‑bailable arrest warrant, while ten co‑accused, including Discaya's wife, face separate arrests. The controversy highlights systemic lapses in infrastructure oversight and may prompt legislative reforms.

Pacifico "Curlee" Discaya faced the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on September 8, 2025, answering a series of probing questions about a controversial flood‑control contract in Calumpit, Bulacan.

The hearing marked the conclusion of a nine‑month period during which Discaya was effectively detained inside the Senate chambers after being cited for contempt. His detention arose from a series of contradictory statements he gave during the committee's investigation into a series of irregular public‑works projects that have drawn scrutiny from both legislators and anti‑corruption watchdogs.

The focal point of the inquiry was a P53.9‑million flood‑control project that, according to the Office of the Ombudsman, was funded without an approved disbursement voucher, a clear violation of the procurement rules that govern the allocation of public money. The Ombudsman's investigators flagged the payment as a case of malversation, prompting a non‑bailable arrest warrant that was subsequently executed in the Senate's own booking area.

Discaya's mugshot and thumb‑marks were recorded, and he was formally charged with contempt for defying the committee's summons and for providing inconsistent testimony during earlier sessions. The legal repercussions extended beyond Discaya himself. In a related decision, the Bulacan Regional Trial Court ordered the arrest of ten additional individuals implicated in the same scheme, reflecting the breadth of the alleged corruption network.

Among those named were senior officials from the provincial engineering office, contractors who submitted the dubious invoices, and several local politicians who allegedly facilitated the release of the funds. Notably, Discaya's wife, Sarah Discaya, was already being held at the Lapu‑Lapu City Jail Female Dormitory in Cebu, having been arrested earlier on charges of conspiracy and aiding in the illegal disbursement. While several of the co‑accused remain in custody, others have managed to secure bail pending further court hearings.

The court has set a date for the next appearance, at which Discaya is expected to be formally taken before a judge to address the warrant for his arrest and the outstanding malversation charges. The case has become a flashpoint in the broader debate over infrastructure spending and oversight in the Philippines. Critics of the Marcos Jr. administration argue that the incident underscores systemic weaknesses in project vetting and financial monitoring, especially for disaster‑relief initiatives that receive high priority funding.

Supporters, however, contend that the swift action taken by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee and the Ombudsman demonstrates a growing commitment to accountability and transparency. Multimedium reporter Dwight de Leon of Rappler, who specializes in political coverage and has reported extensively on the Marcos administration, the Commission on Elections, and local government affairs, noted that the episode could serve as a catalyst for legislative reforms aimed at tightening the approval process for public works.

De Leon also highlighted the potential political fallout for legislators who have been linked, even tangentially, to the scheme, suggesting that upcoming elections may see renewed calls for stricter anti‑graft legislation. As the legal process unfolds, the public will be watching closely to see whether the hearings result in concrete policy changes or remain confined to the courtroom drama that has already captured national attention





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Flood Control Project Malversation Case Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Public Works Corruption Philippine Politics

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