Senate Bill Proposes P15 Billion Supplemental Fund for Mindanao Earthquake Relief

Senate Bill No. 2259 seeks to allocate P15 billion for disaster relief and reconstruction in Mindanao after a deadly earthquake, providing funds for infrastructure, agriculture, and social services.

Senate Bill No. 2259 seeks to appropriate Fifteen Billion Pesos as supplemental funding to augment the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund for relief, recovery, rehabilitation, repair, and reconstruction efforts in areas affected by the recent earthquake in Mindanao .

The tremor heavily impacted Davao Region and SOCCSKSARGEN, resulting in 38 reported deaths and four individuals still missing. The bill aims to support the restoration of essential infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, roads, bridges, irrigation systems, power and transport facilities, housing, and local government infrastructure.

Additionally, it provides assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and other sectors whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by the disaster.

The proposed measure outlines specific allocations: P2 billion for the Department of Agriculture, including P1 billion for the National Irrigation Administration and P1 billion for assistance to farmers and fisherfolk; P2 billion for the Department of Education; P1.5 billion for the Department of Social Welfare and Development; P500 million for the Department of Energy; P1 billion for state universities and colleges; P1.5 billion for the Department of Health; P1 billion for rural, district, and provincial hospitals under the DOH and concerned local government units; P1 billion for the Department of Public Works and Highways; P2 billion for the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the National Housing Authority; P500 million for the Department of Transportation; and P2 billion for affected localities.

Senator Pangilinan emphasized that the fund will augment the current budget of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to address the urgent needs of the affected areas. In his statement, Pangilinan reiterated that the priority in the midst of the disaster is the welfare of the people in Mindanao-ensuring their safety, providing sufficient government aid, and helping them return to normal life and livelihoods as soon as possible.

He stressed that beyond immediate assistance, the affected communities require long-term support from the government to fully recover from the tragedy. The bill reflects the government's commitment to both short-term relief and long-term reconstruction, aiming to restore normalcy and resilience in the disaster-stricken regions. This comprehensive approach underscores the need for sustained funding and coordinated efforts across multiple agencies to address the multifaceted impacts of the earthquake





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earthquake Mindanao Disaster Relief Senate Bill Funding

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PEZA approves P15.41 billion projects, eyes P300 billion targetThe Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Board approved 31 projects valued at P15.41 billion, a 446.89% jump from May 2025. Most projects are in export manufacturing and IT-BPM, located mainly in Calabarzon and NCR. Year-to-date approvals reached P124.84 billion, 41.61% of the 2026 target. Investments from Netherlands, South Korea, Indonesia, Germany, Japan. PEZA expects $2.97 billion exports and 20,012 jobs. Director-General Tereso Panga noted sustained investor confidence and Middle Eastern interest in oil distribution hub. The 2026 Strategic Investment Priorities Plan aligns with attracting high-value, tech-driven industries.

Read more »

New Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Inspects Senate Premises Ahead of Flood Control Scam HearingRetired Police Major General Alfredo Sotto Corpus, newly appointed Senate Sergeant-at-Arms, was seen checking the Senate premises. K-9 units were deployed for security ahead of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the flood control scam, chaired by Senator Erwin Tulfo. The hearing was moved to Monday, June 8.

Read more »

Senate website no longer refers to Cayetano as ‘Senate president’The Senate website also reflects other leadership changes based on the June 3 session that is still being contested by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and his bloc

Read more »

Senate majority to donate a month’s salary for quake victims in MindanaoA building of the Notre Dame of Dadiangas University Integrated Basic Education Department in General Santos City sustains visible damage after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake Monday, 8 June 2026. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Read more »