Senate Authorizes Work-From-Home as Blue Ribbon Hearing Sparks Political Standoff

A work-from-home mandate for Senate offices clashes with a scheduled Blue Ribbon Committee hearing, escalating a leadership crisis between ousted Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and the new Senate leadership.

The Senate of the Philippines is experiencing a significant internal conflict that has led to a sudden shift in its operational status. Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin Gatchalian issued a memorandum on Wednesday evening authorizing Senate offices to work from home on Thursday, June 4.

He stated there was no official business scheduled for that date and that the move was intended to allow for the organization of committees under new chairpersons following recent leadership changes. The memorandum emphasized preserving the neutrality of the Senate bureaucracy and protecting employees from intimidation or retaliation, ensuring no staff member would face administrative action for opting to work from home.

This decision directly coincides with a highly anticipated hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which was set to investigate a "flood control mess.

" The hearing had become a point of contention between rival factions within the Senate. Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, who was ousted from his position earlier, defiantly announced on Facebook that the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing would proceed regardless. He asserted he remains the legitimate Senate President and that committees are still functioning, stressing the need to hear testimonies, including from those "who committed illegal acts.

" Cayetano also warned of a potential constitutional crisis and public protests if attempts are made to obstruct the hearing, specifically cautioning against using a planned rally as an excuse to padlock the Senate. The Blue Ribbon Committee is chaired by Senator Pia Cayetano, the sister of the ousted Senate President.

Among those invited to the hearing are Leyte Representative Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and the 18 Marines who previously claimed to have delivered bags of cash to politicians, a reference to the controversial "ninja cops" case. Despite the work-from-home order, Committee Chairman Senator Francis Tolentino, who was elected to his post on Wednesday, declared the hearing would push through on Monday, June 8.

The standoff highlights a deep political rift, with Gatchalian's memorandum citing how recent events have affected the Senate's ability to function and severely impacted employee morale. The Senate leadership under the new configuration claims a commitment to protecting staff welfare and professional integrity amid what it describes as an untenable political climate





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Senate Crisis Blue Ribbon Committee Alan Peter Cayetano Sherwin Gatchalian Work From Home Philippines Political Conflict Flood Control Investigation Constitutional Crisis

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