Vice President Sara Duterte personally attended the Senate plenary deliberations on November 26, 2026, and the Senate approved the Office of the Vice President's P785.24-million budget for 2027 in about a minute without questions.

Vice President Sara Duterte personally appeared at the Senate on Thursday, November 26, 2026, for the plenary deliberations on the Office of the Vice President proposed P785.24-million budget for fiscal year 2027.

Senators personally welcomed Duterte before the resumption of the plenary session. The Senate then extended courtesy to the OVP proposed budget, approving it after about a minute. The Senate on Thursday afternoon swiftly approved the proposed P785.2 million budget of the Office of the Vice President for fiscal year 2027.

Also read Senate slashes P19.8B funds from 2 govt aid programs for healthcare under proposed 2027 budget

Senate Approves OVP Budget Quickly

Budget sponsor Senator JV Ejercito formally introduced the OVP proposed 2027 budget to the plenary at 1:06 p.m. With no senator asking any questions, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri quickly moved to approve the OVP 2027 budget, extending the traditional courtesy to the agency. Duterte was physically present in the Senate session hall amid the budget deliberations. She was accompanied by OVP chief of staff Zuleika Lopez, OVP Assistant Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio, and other officials.

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The Vice President had skipped an earlier Senate budget hearing to represent her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, in the inurnment of a Davao City official. In October, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, who was Senate finance committee chair during the budget deliberations in the previous year, had expressed hope that Duterte would personally defend the OVP budget during the plenary deliberations. Duterte is also facing an impeachment trial before the Senate.

She declined to answer questions from reporters about the proceedings. Asked for her assessment of the passage of her office budget, the Vice President simply replied: Merry Christmas. The OVP previously said the P785.204 million budget aims to support the agency continued delivery of assistance and services to beneficiaries nationwide. The 2027 budget recommendation includes P220.232 million for Personnel Services, P561.651 million for Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses, and P3.321 million for Capital Outlay.

Budget Funds Aid Programs Nationwide

The proposed budget allocates funds for various aid programs aimed at supporting commuters, students, and small entrepreneurs. About a third of its proposed operating budget is intended for programs on food, transportation, school supplies, livelihood grants, and other forms of aid. That kind of reach carries weight in the context of Philippine politics, where government aid can put politicians in direct contact with voters, especially those seeking higher national office.

Duterte planned presidential bid places the programs in a particularly consequential political setting. She faces an ongoing impeachment trial while preparing for a presidential campaign in 2028. If convicted, she will be removed from the vice presidency and disqualified from running for any public office. The impeachment court hopes to finish her trial by the end of 2026. The outcome of the trial could potentially affect her political future.