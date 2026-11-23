The Philippine Senate introduces P204.634 billion in amendments to the 2027 national budget, slashing DPWH spending to fund health, education, and food security initiatives.

The Philippine Senate initiated major revisions to the 2027 national budget during plenary deliberations on Monday, November 23, 2026. Lawmakers proposed P204.634 billion in amendments aimed at redirecting funds toward essential public services while significantly reducing allocations for infrastructure projects.

Senate Finance Committee Drives Back to Basics Approach

Senator Juan Ponce Ejercito, chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee, formally presented Committee Report No. 131 on House Bill No. 10858, also known as the General Appropriations Bill (GAB). This action brought the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget to the full Senate for detailed debate. Ejercito emphasized a strategic shift toward a back to basics philosophy, focusing on immediate民生 needs rather than complex long-term projects.

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The proposed amendments seek to realign limited resources to ensure that fundamental services are adequately funded. Ejercito stated that health care, food security, education, livelihood, employment, and security must take precedence during the outlining of the 2027 national budget. This approach aims to address the basic needs of citizens before considering other expenditure categories.

Significant Cuts to DPWH Infrastructure Projects

A central component of the Senate's P204.634-billion amendment package involves a drastic reduction in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) allocation. The Senate proposes a P97-billion cut to the DPWH budget, affecting a total of 3,463 projects identified in the House-approved version.

The削减 includes 36 DPWH buildings and 295 projects deemed noncompliant due to missing documentation under the National Expenditure Program. Additionally, 3,132 noncompliant projects that appeared exclusively in the House-approved GAB were removed from the Senate version. Budget watchdogs had previously flagged nearly 7,000 projects worth P190 billion for lacking published attachments.

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Ejercito clarified that these reductions in the DPWH budget would be realigned to support foreign-assisted infrastructure projects. This adjustment partially offsets the P130-billion decrease in such projects seen in the House-approved GAB. The move addresses concerns raised by the People's Budget Coalition and BetterGovPH regarding unverified project allocations.

Boosting Health Care and PhilHealth Funding

The health sector receives substantial attention in the Senate version of the budget, with a P52-billion increase allocated to improve medical services and facilities. This funding boost is partly sourced from realignments within the Department of Health (DOH) to ensure financial efficiency.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) sees a significant boost, receiving an additional P19.8 billion. This raises its allocation from P74.4 billion in the House-approved GAB to P94.2 billion in the Senate version, strengthening the state health insurer's capacity to serve members.

The DOH Office of the Secretary receives an additional P9.6 billion, increasing its total budget to P378.6 billion. Specific allocations include P5.49 billion for the Health Facilities Enhancement Program, P1.09 billion for health promotion programs, and P1.5 billion for immunization programs. Furthermore, P736 million is designated for the Sulu transition, highlighting regional health priorities.

Education Sector Receives Major Financial Support

Education remains a top priority in the Senate's fiscal plan, with P915.4 billion allocated to the sector in the budget bill. This substantial investment underscores the commitment to improving educational infrastructure and student welfare across the country.

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The Department of Education will receive P11.8 billion, with P11 billion specifically earmarked for the School-Based Feeding Program. This initiative supports the universal feeding program for kindergarten to Grade 1 students, addressing nutrition and learning outcomes simultaneously.

State universities and colleges (SUCs) will receive P138.2 billion for the continued construction and improvement of their school buildings. Each SUC will also receive P7.5 million for the Smart Campus Project, which aims to provide internet connectivity to over 100 campuses, bridging the digital divide in higher education.

Food Security Measures Amid Climate Threats

Amid the threat of Super El Niño, the Senate allocated P251 billion to the Department of Agriculture (DA) to enhance food security and ensure the productivity of farmlands. This funding is critical for mitigating the impact of impending droughts on agricultural production.

Additional funds include P4 billion for the DA's Rice Program to boost rice production and a P250 million fund to help farmers during the drought. An augmentation of P1 billion for the DA's Quick Response Fund will assist farmers as soon as streams and wells show signs of drying up.

The Senate also provided P33.1 billion in additional funding for foreign-assisted infrastructure projects to restore cuts made in the House-approved GAB. This includes P4.7 billion to restore counterpart funding for the Metro Manila Subway Project and P15 billion in loan proceeds for the North-South Commuter Railway project.

Smaller infrastructure projects also benefit from the revised budget, with a combined P146.5 million allocated for the NCR Busway Project, Active Transport Bike Share System, and Safe Pathways Program. These investments aim to improve urban mobility and safety in the National Capital Region.