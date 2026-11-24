The Senate swiftly approved the proposed 2027 budget of the Office of the President, now recommended at P10.83 billion, during plenary deliberations that lasted only two minutes.

The Senate on Tuesday, November 24, swiftly approved the proposed budget of the Office of the President (OP) for 2027 in just two minutes. The new recommended appropriation for the OP is P10.83 billion, budget sponsor Senator JV Ejercito noted during the plenary deliberations.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Migz Zubiri moved for the passage of the proposed budget, saying it was out of courtesy and historical practice. Out of courtesy, and historically, we give due courtesy to the budgets of the Office of the President and Office of the Vice President, Zubiri said. The quick approval came after Ejercito noted that the recommended new appropriations for the OP now amounts to P10,083,518,000.

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Zubiri then moved to terminate the deliberations on the OP budget out of courtesy. Earlier, the proposed OP budget for 2027 was described as a substantial reduction reflecting lower operational requirements of delivery units and the completion of activities related to the Philippines hosting of the ASEAN Summit. No additional funding will be required next year for those completed activities, according to the budget presentation.

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ASEAN Summit Costs Reduce OP Budget

One-third of the current 2026 budget for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations was lodged under the OP, broken down based on the various agencies involved in preparations related to hosting different meetings and summits under the regional grouping. Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said the reduced request shows the government is asking for less while remaining fully prepared to do more.

We are asking for less while remaining fully prepared to do more, Recto said during the OP budget briefing before the House committee on appropriations on September 1. We believe this amount is sufficient for the Presidency to meet the exacting demands of leading the nation at a time of overlapping domestic and external challenges, he added.

Recto previously said the substantial reduction reflected the lower operational requirements of delivery units and the completion of activities related to the Philippines hosting of the ASEAN Summit for which no additional funding will be required next year. In short, we are asking for less while remaining fully prepared to do more, Recto said during the House Committee deliberations into the OP proposed 2027 budget.

Recto Confirms Sufficiency For Presidency

We believe this amount is sufficient for the Presidency to meet the exacting demands of leading the nation at a time of overlapping domestic and external challenges, he added. The Senate approval followed the earlier House committee deliberations on the OP budget, which examined the proposed spending in detail. Lawmakers had planned to question the House version of the budget bill, but the Senate moved quickly to approve the OP allocation.

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The two-minute approval reflects the traditional courtesy the Senate extends to the budgets of the Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President. The recommended appropriation of P10.83 billion for 2027 represents a reduction from the current 2026 budget, partly due to the completion of ASEAN Summit-related activities. Officials said the reduced amount remains sufficient for the Presidency to address domestic and external challenges.

The OP budget is now set for further legislative steps after the Senate plenary approval.