The Philippine Senate completed deliberations on the P7.2 trillion 2027 national budget, advancing major agency allocations before moving to the final vote stage.

The Philippine Senate concluded its comprehensive review of the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for the fiscal year 2027 on Saturday, November 28, 2026. This legislative milestone marks the completion of rigorous deliberations by the upper chamber, setting the stage for final voting procedures and subsequent reconciliation with the lower house.

Senate Advances Key Agency Allocations

In an official statement released following the proceedings, the Senate confirmed that it advanced the proposed budgetary allocations for several major government institutions. These critical sectors include the Congress of the Philippines with a proposed allocation of P27.89 billion, the Judiciary receiving P84.132 billion, and the Department of National Defense securing a significant P326.9 billion.

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The deliberations also covered substantial funding for the Department of Health, which was proposed at P378.629 billion, and the Department of Public Works and Highways with a massive P587.9 billion. Furthermore, the Senate advanced the budget for the Department of Agriculture at P175 billion, the Commission on Higher Education at P38.821 billion, and the Department of Migrant Workers at P11.894 billion.

Peace and Social Development Office Funding

The upper chamber also moved forward with budget proposals for various government offices dedicated to peace, social welfare, and regional development. The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) was advanced with a proposed allocation of P9.304 billion to support its ongoing initiatives.

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Other agencies receiving attention included the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) at P1.738 billion, the Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) at P1.247 billion, and the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) with P266.6 million. The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) was allocated P187.8 million, while the Metropolitan Baguio City, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, and Tublay Development Authority (MBLISTTDA) received P45.4 million.

Executive Office and Regulatory Agency Proposals

The Senate's budgetary review extended to numerous other executive offices and regulatory bodies essential for national operations. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) was proposed for P8.514 billion, while the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (Nica) received a proposed P3.086 billion.

The National Security Council (NSC) was advanced with a budget of P1.122 billion, and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) received P335 million. Other regulatory bodies included the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) at P311 million, the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) at P202.8 million, and the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) at P69.742 million.

Additionally, the Optical Media Board (OMB) was proposed for P53.462 million. These allocations underscore the Senate's comprehensive approach to funding both core administrative functions and specialized regulatory agencies across the government spectrum.

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Next Steps for the General Appropriations Bill

Following the completion of these detailed deliberations, senators are scheduled to vote on the General Appropriations Bill (GAB) during its third and final reading. This pivotal vote represents the Senate's final approval of the budget measures discussed throughout the session.

Once the Senate approves its version of the budget, the bill will be formally transmitted to the House of Representatives. The subsequent phase involves a bicameral conference committee, which will be composed of members from both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

This committee is tasked with reconciling any differences between the two chambers' respective budget versions. After successfully negotiating and finalizing the unified text, the reconciled budget will be sent to the Office of the President for final approval, completing the legislative process for the 2027 fiscal year.