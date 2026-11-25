Senator Risa Hontiveros urges the Department of Energy to enforce fuel price rollbacks and refund motorists after gas stations failed to lower prices during three weeks of reductions starting November 10.

Senator Risa Hontiveros has issued a formal directive to the Department of Energy demanding that gas stations which neglected to implement mandatory fuel price reductions must issue refunds to affected motorists. During the Senate deliberations on the Department of Energy proposed 2027 budget on Wednesday, Hontiveros emphasized that consumers must not be financially penalized for retail violations. She called for the establishment of a transparent refund mechanism to ensure that drivers can recover excess payments charged during periods of mandated price drops.

Three Weeks of Price Reductions Ignored

The urgency of this demand stems from three consecutive weeks of fuel price rollbacks that officially began on November 10. Despite the government mandate to lower costs, many retail stations failed to pass these savings on to the public, leading to widespread consumer dissatisfaction. Over the course of these three weeks, gasoline prices were scheduled to drop by P21.30 per liter, diesel by P21.30 per liter, and kerosene by P11.10 per liter. Hontiveros noted that the failure to implement these specific reductions has resulted in motorists paying significantly more than the regulated rates.

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Asymmetric Pricing Practices Exposed

Senator Hontiveros highlighted a persistent complaint from motorists regarding the asymmetric behavior of gas retailers when responding to global oil price fluctuations. She stated that motorists have repeatedly complained that gas stations are quick to raise prices when there is an increase, but are slow to lower them when prices go down. This disparity means that consumers are forced to pay more than they should for every liter of fuel, effectively subsidizing the operational risks or margins of retailers rather than benefiting from market declines.

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Mechanism for Consumer Recovery

To address this imbalance, Hontiveros argued that a clear refund mechanism must be established and enforced by the Department of Energy. She asserted that motorists must be able to recover the excess amounts they were charged during the period when prices should have been lower. The goal is to create a system where accountability is placed on the retailers who fail to comply with government mandates, ensuring that the financial burden does not fall on the end consumer who has no control over retail pricing strategies.

Impact on Consumer Rights and Budget

This intervention during the 2027 budget deliberations underscores the legislative push to protect consumer rights in the energy sector. By demanding strict adherence to price rollbacks, Hontiveros aims to restore trust in the fuel distribution system and ensure that economic benefits from lower oil prices are actually realized by the public. The proposed refund system would serve as a deterrent against future non-compliance, setting a precedent for how retail violations are handled in critical utility sectors. Motorists who purchased fuel during the weeks following November 10 are now positioned to seek restitution through this newly emphasized legislative framework.