Sen Risa Hontiveros Backs Senate Budget Reforms for Transparency in 2027 Spending Plans

Senator Risa Hontiveros affirms Senate support for removing questionable items from the 2027 national budget. The move aims to enhance transparency and public participation in government fiscal planning.

Senator Risa Hontiveros expressed strong confidence on Thursday that the Senate will successfully eliminate unsubstantiated programs, projects, and questionable line items from the proposed 2027 national budget. This commitment underscores a renewed dedication to strengthening transparency and accountability within government spending mechanisms across the Philippines.

Commitment to Scrutinizing Questionable Line Items

Senator Hontiveros stated that her full backing extends to Finance Committee Chairman JV Ejercito as he continues the crucial budget reforms initiated last year. She specifically highlighted the importance of making bicameral conference committee proceedings open to the public to ensure greater oversight.

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The Senator referenced the firm position taken by Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian just two days prior, which emphasized the removal of programs, activities, and line items that lack sufficient justification. She affirmed that she and the other vice chairpersons are fully aligned with Chair Ejercito in pursuing these necessary fiscal corrections.

Expanding Public Participation in Budget Process

Beyond the legislative chamber, efforts are underway to broaden the scope of public involvement in the financial planning cycle. Some Senate Finance Committee vice chairpersons have worked to open budget hearings to civil society organizations to allow public-interest groups to scrutinize spending proposals more effectively.

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Senator Hontiveros argued that public participation should not be limited to congressional hearings but must begin at the earliest stages of budget preparation. She believes that early engagement is essential for establishing a truly transparent and accountable budget process that serves the national interest.

Advocating for Early Stage Civil Society Involvement

The Senator noted that advocates are pushing to extend their participation all the way back to the beginning of the fiscal process. This timeline starts with the President's budget call and continues through the preparation of each department's budget request for submission to the Department of Budget and Management.

By integrating civil society feedback at this foundational level, the Senate aims to ensure that every budget request is rigorously evaluated. This approach seeks to prevent the inclusion of questionable items before they even reach the legislative review stage, thereby streamlining the subsequent bicameral deliberations.

Next Steps in Bicameral Conference Deliberations

Looking ahead, the Senate remains committed to deliberating with their counterparts in the House of Representatives during the upcoming bicameral conference committee proceedings. Senator Hontiveros expressed confidence that the Senate can pass the best possible version of the budget from their perspective.

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These discussions will be critical in finalizing the details of the national budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The ongoing reforms aim to ensure that the final approved budget reflects strict accountability and meets the highest standards of fiscal responsibility for the Philippine government.