Sen. Pangilinan Urges Authorities to End Violence Against Kasibu Farmers Defending Land

Senator Francis Pangilinan demands protection for Kasibu farmers resisting mining exploration, citing threats to food security and indigenous land rights.

Senator Francis Pangilinan publicly demanded that law enforcement agencies cease the use of force against farmers and Indigenous residents in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, who have been opposing a mining exploration project in their region. He issued this call to action on Tuesday, directing the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Philippine National Police leadership to prioritize the protection of the residents' rights and livelihoods over corporate interests.

Condemnation of Force Against Kasibu Residents

Pangilinan strongly criticized the approach of authorities, stating that they should not resort to violence, arrests, or intimidation against communities that are simply defending their land and water sources. He questioned the role of law enforcement, asking why farmers in Kasibu should have to defend themselves against authorities whose primary duty is to protect them.

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The senator expressed his full solidarity with the rice and corn farmers, as well as the growers of various fruits and vegetables in the area. He emphasized that their struggle is not just about local grievances but is also essential for protecting the country's food supply and the future of communities that depend heavily on agriculture for their survival.

Timeline of Barricades and Mining Permits

The residents of Kasibu have maintained barricades since May to prevent the entry of personnel and equipment for exploration activities by North Luzon Mineral Resources Corporation. This local resistance has persisted for nearly six months as the community demands accountability over an exploration permit they have questioned on grounds involving the consultation process and the recognition of their land rights.

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The mining company, North Luzon Mineral Resources Corporation, secured an exploration permit from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and Geosciences Bureau on June 25, 2025. This permit covers approximately 4,456 hectares for the exploration of gold, copper, and other minerals, a development that has sparked intense local opposition and legal scrutiny.

Concerns Over Indigenous Consent and Land Rights

Pangilinan raised serious concerns regarding whether the project had secured genuine free, prior, and informed consent from the affected Indigenous communities. He argued that standing with the farmers by not resorting to violence, arrests, or intimidation is the correct path for authorities to take in this conflict.

The senator reminded the police force that their fundamental duty is to protect ordinary citizens, not corporate interests that could potentially harm communities and threaten food production. He stressed that a project that drives people from their own land or destroys the crops that feed the nation cannot be legitimately called development.

Call for Judicial and Regulatory Accountability

Pangilinan urged the courts to ensure that the legitimate grievances of the farmers are heard, particularly regarding issues involving land ownership and environmental protection. He also called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to act as a genuine steward of the country's natural resources and the communities that depend on them, rather than simply approving mining permits without due diligence.

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The senator stressed that an exploration permit should not be treated as a license to trample on the rights of ordinary Filipinos. He concluded by asserting that the farmers of Kasibu are not the enemy and that their livelihoods are what law enforcers should be protecting, not suppressing, in the interest of justice and sustainable development.