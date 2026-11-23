Senator Mark Villar introduces Senate Bill No. 2620 to regulate AI-generated content and deepfakes, imposing strict disclosure mandates and heavy penalties for malicious exploitation of digital media in the Philippines.

Senator Mark Villar has officially introduced Senate Bill No. 2620, known as the Kontra Malisyosong AI Act, in the Philippine Senate. This legislative measure aims to establish a robust legal framework to curb the malicious use of artificial intelligence, with a specific focus on combating the spread of non-consensual deepfakes and AI-generated manipulated media. The bill seeks to hold both perpetrators and digital platforms accountable for abuses involving AI-generated content that exploits personal identities.

Legislative Framework and Disclosure Mandates

Sen. Mark Villar, leveraging his experience as the principal author of the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act, warns that AI-powered cybercrime is evolving into a significant threat to public safety. The proposed legislation mandates the clear disclosure of any AI-generated or manipulated content intended for public distribution. This requirement ensures that the distinction between genuine media and artificial constructs remains transparent to consumers and viewers across various digital platforms.

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The bill outlines specific labeling protocols for different types of media to prevent deception. Audiovisual materials must include both verbal and written notices identifying the content as AI-generated, accompanied by a visible indicator or a direct link to further information. Audio-only content is required to feature a verbal disclosure, while visual-only materials must display a clearly readable notice throughout their entire presentation period.

These disclosure requirements are designed to protect the integrity of information in an era where synthetic media is becoming increasingly indistinguishable from reality. By enforcing strict labeling standards, the legislation aims to reduce the spread of misinformation and prevent the unauthorized manipulation of public figures, business executives, and private citizens.

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Consent Requirements and Stakeholder Protections

A cornerstone of the Kontra Malisyosong AI Act is the requirement for prior written or digital consent before creating, producing, or distributing deepfakes that depict actual individuals. This mandate applies to any content that is reasonably likely to cause harm, deceive, harass, intimidate, distress, or exploit the persons depicted. The protection extends to unauthorized commercial, advertising, endorsement, sexual, pornographic, and political uses of an individual's likeness.

Sen. Mark Villar emphasizes that every Filipino has the right to protect their face, voice, and identity from digital exploitation. The law ensures that no one's identity can be used to deceive or exploit others without explicit permission. This provision addresses the growing concern over the unauthorized use of personal attributes for fraudulent activities, including impersonation for scams, phishing, and identity theft.

The legislation provides clear pathways for victims to seek justice and remedy. Complaints may be filed by the individual depicted or impersonated, or by the victim's parent or guardian if the victim is a child, subject to applicable legal requirements. Victims are empowered to pursue the removal of offending materials, including duplicates, mirrored copies, and reuploads, thereby limiting the spread of harmful content.

Penalties and Platform Accountability Measures

The proposed measure prescribes significant penalties for violations, with severity scaled based on the nature of the offense and the status of the victim. Individuals who fail to comply with disclosure requirements or deliberately remove, alter, or tamper with mandatory disclosures may face fines ranging from P200,000 to P300,000. These financial penalties are intended to deter negligence and ensure strict adherence to labeling laws.

More severe penalties apply to the malicious creation, production, or distribution of deepfakes without the required consent. Such acts may be punishable by imprisonment of two to four years and a fine ranging from P250,000 to P500,000, or both. The law recognizes the profound harm caused by non-consensual deepfakes and aims to deter such behavior through substantial criminal and civil sanctions.

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If the victim is a child, the penalties increase significantly to imprisonment of eight to twelve years and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P1 million. This escalated punishment reflects the legislature's intent to provide heightened protection for minors, who are particularly vulnerable to exploitation and psychological harm from malicious AI-generated content.

Impact on Digital Platforms and Future Implications

Digital platforms operating in the Philippines will also face strict compliance obligations under the new bill. Platforms that fail to comply with the 24-hour takedown requirement for reported malicious content may face fines of P200,000 for the first offense and P300,000 for each subsequent offense. This provision ensures that tech companies actively participate in mitigating the spread of harmful AI-generated material.

Victims seeking redress may pursue compensation for actual, moral, or exemplary damages, in addition to obtaining injunctive relief to prevent further dissemination of offending materials. These legal remedies provide a comprehensive mechanism for addressing the financial and reputational harm caused by AI-driven cybercrimes and deepfake abuses.

Sen. Mark Villar highlights that fake news and deepfakes created using artificial intelligence are now widespread, necessitating greater public discernment. The legislation aims to complement public awareness by establishing clear legal boundaries for AI usage. Citizens are encouraged to verify the accuracy of information before sharing, supported by a legal framework that prioritizes identity protection and digital accountability.