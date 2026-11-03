Sen. Go Pushes Disaster Laws After Philippines Tops 2026 World Risk Poll

Senator Bong Go advocates for Ligtas Pinoy Centers and a new cabinet agency following the 2026 World Risk Poll which reveals 80 percent of Filipino adults faced disasters in five years.

Senator Bong Go has intensified his legislative push for comprehensive disaster resilience measures in the Philippines, directly responding to alarming new data indicating the nation faces the highest disaster risk globally. The senior lawmaker is urging the full implementation of Republic Act 12076, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, alongside the establishment of a dedicated Department of Disaster Resilience. This renewed call for action comes immediately after the release of the 2026 World Risk Poll, which placed the Philippines at the top of a global survey concerning disaster exposure and risk among surveyed nations.

Philippines Leads Global Disaster Risk Survey Findings

The 2026 World Risk Poll, conducted by Gallup for the Lloyd's Register Foundation, revealed a stark reality for Filipino citizens regarding their vulnerability to natural calamities. The survey data showed that 80 percent of Filipino adults reported being personally affected by disasters within the past five years, marking the highest proportion among all 140 countries surveyed. This statistic underscores the urgent need for the structural and legislative changes Senator Bong Go has been championing in the Senate.

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The specific hazards cited by respondents varied significantly by region, highlighting the diverse nature of the threats facing the archipelago. Tropical storms were the most commonly reported hazard overall, affecting 52 percent of respondents nationwide. However, the impact was particularly severe in specific regions, with 67 percent of respondents in the Visayas reporting damage or disruption from tropical storms. In Mindanao, earthquake impacts were the primary concern, with 44 percent of respondents in that region reporting they were affected by seismic activity during the survey period.

Mandating Permanent Ligtas Pinoy Evacuation Centers

Central to Senator Bong Go's strategy for reducing vulnerability is the rigorous enforcement of Republic Act 12076, which he principally authored and which was signed into law on December 6, 2024. This legislation mandates the construction of permanent, disaster-resilient evacuation centers in every city and municipality across the country. The law explicitly aims to replace makeshift shelters, such as public school classrooms, with facilities designed to withstand severe weather and seismic events, ensuring safety during emergencies.

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The operational framework for these Ligtas Pinoy Centers involves a coordinated effort between multiple government bodies. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is tasked with coordinating the overall implementation, while the Department of Public Works and Highways is responsible for the physical construction of these facilities. Local Government Units will maintain the centers once completed, ensuring they remain functional and ready for use.

To meet the high standards set by the law, these new centers must include dedicated sleeping quarters, comprehensive sanitation systems, healthcare areas, and independent emergency power and water systems. Senator Bong Go emphasized that while natural disasters cannot always be prevented, the government can and must prepare for them through adequate equipment, rapid response protocols, and continuous support for affected families. These facilities represent a critical infrastructure investment intended to save lives and reduce long-term displacement.

Proposing Department of Disaster Resilience and Housing Aid

Beyond physical infrastructure, Senator Bong Go introduced Senate Bill 173 in the 20th Congress to create a new Cabinet-level agency known as the Department of Disaster Resilience. This proposed department is designed to streamline risk reduction, emergency response, and recovery efforts across both national and local agencies. By centralizing these functions, the agency aims to eliminate bureaucratic fragmentation and ensure a cohesive approach to large-scale calamities, addressing the coordination gaps that often hinder effective disaster management.

Complementing the structural and organizational reforms, Senator Bong Go also filed Senate Bill 415 to address the immediate housing needs of displaced families. This bill proposes the provision of rental housing subsidies to support those who have lost their homes to disasters. These legislative measures, combined with the enforcement of existing laws like RA 12076, form a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the impact of the high disaster risks identified in the recent global survey.