Semis Game 1: Bol Bol vs Bol Bol in PBA Commissioner's Cup

The third round of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals promises a battle of attrition and an opportunity for two teams to end years of heartbreak. Tropang 5G will face Meralco in the opening game at 5:15 p.m., while No. 2 Barangay Ginebra and No. 3 Rain or Shine (ROS) clash two hours later. Both sides aim to secure a 1-0 lead and set the tone for the rest of the proceedings.

Ginebra vs Rain or Shine (Semis Game 1) -- This third round of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup semifinals promises a battle of attrition and an opportunity for two teams to end years of heartbreak.

Tropang 5G, the eighth-seeded defending champion, will face Meralco in the opening game at 5:15 p.m., while No. 2 Barangay Ginebra and No. 3 Rain or Shine (ROS) clash two hours later. Both sides are determined to secure a 1-0 lead and set the tone for the rest of the proceedings. The mentors of both teams have high expectations and face different threats.

TNT coach Chot Reyes sees Meralco as a complete team at a high level, while Ginebra mentor Tim Cone braces for war against ROS’ Yeng Guiao and his speedsters. The Gine Kings hope Justin Brownlee’s hamstring injury has healed sufficiently after a five-day break. The stakes are high but the goal remains to gain a 1-0 edge and gain momentum in the race-to-four





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PBA Commissioner’S Cup Semiefinals Ginebra Vs Rain Or Shine Bol Bol Meralco Tropang 5G Ynares Center-Antipolo Barangay Ginebra Rain Or Shine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PBA: Upbeat Charles Tiu says Phoenix 'headed in right direction' despite QF exitIn his first conference at the helm, Charles Tiu immediately turned Phoenix's fortunes around.

Read more »

Rain or Shine guns for PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals berth against Barangay GinebraAFTER getting stranded in the semifinals in four previous stints, can Rain or Shine (ROS) finally get over the hump and contend for the crown this time? That’s something the Elasto Painters would certainly aspire for as they battle Barangay Ginebra in the Season 50 PBA Commissioner’s Cup Final Four, riding on the momentum of...

Read more »

Ginebra plays RoS, Meralco aces TNT assem is beginsBARANGAY Ginebra locks horns with Rain or Shine, while Meralco tangles with TNT as the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup best-of-seven semifinals kick off

Read more »

Batang San Miguel Triumphs Over Batang Talk ‘N Text in PBA 2026; Smb Eyes Finals BerthThe Batang San Miguel Basketball Association (BSMBA) 10-Under division witnessed San Miguel's 79-52 victory over Batang Talk 'N Text. Ivan Luke Hufano and Khalix Aiden Marohom led the way with 26 and 20 points, respectively. Batang Beermen went on to spoil Lucas Gabriel Miciano's 37-point eruption with a 26-5 second-period explosion.

Read more »