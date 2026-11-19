Selfridges Oxford Street hosts a pop-up ahead of GTA 6 launch, selling a real Grotti Cheetah for 1 million pounds.

Selfridges on Oxford Street is launching a unique pop-up store ahead of the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6, offering fans an opportunity to purchase exclusive memorabilia. Among the most striking items available is a real-life replica of the Grotti Cheetah, a fictional supercar from the game universe, priced at one million pounds, which translates to approximately eighty-four point two seven million pesos.

The Grotti Cheetah Replica Details

This specific vehicle is one of six replica cars constructed for Rockstar by the Los Angeles-based customization shop West Coast Customs, known for its television series Pimp My Ride. The Cheetah stands out as the sole model from this collection that is currently being offered for public sale, distinguishing it from the other five replicas.

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In the Grand Theft Auto lore, Grotti serves as the in-game equivalent to the real-world luxury brand Ferrari, while the Cheetah model itself is directly based on the Ferrari Testarossa. This design makes it an ideal choice for enthusiasts wishing to emulate the aesthetic of Vice City and the television series Miami Vice.

The car has traveled from Miami to London, featuring a distinctive blue and pink paint job that closely matches the Vice City color palette. Additional authentic details include functional pop-up headlights, enhancing its visual fidelity to the digital original.

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The Full Collection of Replica Vehicles

While only the Cheetah is available for purchase, the full set of six replicas includes models representing other high-performance vehicles from the game. These accompanying cars are interpretations of the Lamborghini Huracán, McLaren Senna, Chevrolet Corvette C8, Cadillac Eldorado, and Buick Riviera.

The entire collection has been recently touring Miami, showcasing the craftsmanship of West Coast Customs and providing fans with a tangible connection to the game's automotive culture. These replicas bridge the gap between digital fantasy and physical reality, allowing owners to experience the game's vehicles on actual streets.

Historical Precedent and Launch Timing

This promotional effort follows a previous collaboration between Rockstar and West Coast Customs, which occurred in twenty thirteen. During that time, the developer gave away a real-life version of the Bravado Banshee, a car based on the Dodge Viper, to celebrate the launch of Grand Theft Auto 5.

For those unable to afford the one million pound price tag, the event also serves as a promotional hub for other Grand Theft Auto six merchandise, including Vice City-themed t-shirts and hats. The pop-up encourages players to prepare for the game's release, which is scheduled for nineteen November.

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Market Impact and Fan Engagement

The presence of these high-value replicas at a major London department store highlights the growing intersection between gaming culture and high-end consumer goods. Selfridges aims to attract a global audience of gaming enthusiasts, leveraging the hype surrounding the next major title in the series.

While the one million pound cost places this item well outside the reach of most consumers, its availability underscores the commercial power of the Grand Theft Auto brand. The event provides a tangible focal point for fans as they anticipate the release of the new game later this month.