Security agency Kontra Daya challenges Marcos and Duterte's immunity in electoral scandal

Poll watchdog Kontra Daya believes the Commission on Elections (Comelec) may still push through with the probe on the supposed prohibited campaign contributions allegedly received by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte leading to an electoral scandal during the May 2022 polls

WHILE agreeing that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is immune from any suit, poll watchdog Kontra Daya believes the Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) may still push through with the probe on the supposed prohibited campaign contributions he received during the May 2022 polls.

In its motion for reconsideration (MR), Kontra Daya said it may agree that the prosecution, if deemed necessary, could be done at the end of the term of Marcos, when he is no longer immune from suit.

"While it is settled that presidential immunity from suit exists to prevent disruption of a sitting President's discharge of his executive functions, it does not and should not render futile the performance of a positive duty of the Comelec to investigate electoral offenses brought to its attention," Kontra Daya said. As for the case of Vice President Sara Duterte, the group said the Comelec may probe and subsequently file charges against her for also allegedly receiving prohibited campaign contributions during the May 2022 polls.

Kontra Daya said it disagrees with the findings of the commission's Law Department that the principle of immunity from suit applies to both incumbent president and vice president. The law department interpretation appears to be an unlawful and unjust over-stretch of application of the immunity that has exist since since it was intended to ensure complete focus of the President on the performance of his duties and obligations as the Chief Executive.

Last month, groups led by poll watchdog Kontra Daya asked the Comelec to conduct preliminary investigation against Marcos, Duterte, Hilot and Escandor, for allegedly having prohibited campaign contributions





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