Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac Meets with Netherlands Deputy Secretary General to Confer on Filipino Crew Members' Welfare

Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac met Deputy Secretary General Hans Docter of the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss further collaboration on ensuring the health and welfare of the 38 Filipino crew members of the vessel M/V Hondius, who are currently completing their quarantine in the Netherlands.

MANILA. Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac met Deputy Secretary General Hans Docter of the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 22, 2026 to confer on further collaboration on ensuring the health and welfare of the 38 Filipino crew members of the vessel M/V Hondius, who are currently completing their quarantine in the Netherlands.

Hans Leo Cacdac went to the Netherlands to personally check on the condition of the 38 Filipino crew members of M/V Hondius currently undergoing quarantine following the hantavirus outbreak in the vessel. In a social media post, Cacdac said they visited the Netherlands over the weekend to discuss with his Dutch counterparts continued collaboration on ensuring the health and welfare of the 38 Filipino crew members.

Cash took appropriate medical protocols and proper quarantine monitoring and preparations for eventual release of the Filipino seafarers were coordinated. Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac assured that the visit was properly coordinated with Dutch authorities. The Philippine government expresses gratitude to the Netherlands' government for expeditiously extending precautionary medical care and welfare assistance to the Filipino crew members





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Secretary Of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac Deputy Secretary General Hans Docter Netherlands Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Hantavirus Outbreak In M/V Hondius Collaboration Health And Welfare Damianist Welfare Capability

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