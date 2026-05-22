Second group of Australian women and children linked to ISIS depart for Australia after seven-year detention in Syria camp

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported an additional group of Australian women and children linked to ISIS departed from a refuge camp in northeast Syria, on their way back to Australia. They departed on a bus escorted by a convoy of Syrian government officials. The status of their travel to Australia remains unclear, though they have traveled for at least one group of women and children involved in the ISIS terror group in the past.

SYDNEY — A second group of Australia n women and children linked to the Islamic State ( ISIS ) extremist group have departed a refugee camp in northeast Syria and may be returning to Australia , the Australia n Broadcasting Corporation reported on Friday.

The broadcaster said a bus carrying the group left the Al-Roj camp on Thursday afternoon under escort by a convoy of Syrian government officials. The group is expected to reach Damascus, though it remains unclear when they might travel to Australia. The Australian government has previously ruled out providing direct assistance for the return of Australian families linked to ISIS but has acknowledged 'very serious limits' to preventing citizens from re-entering the country.

Earlier this month, four women and nine children linked to ISIS returned to Australia after spending seven years in detention camps. Upon arrival, Kawsar Ahmad, 54, and her daughter Zeinab Ahmad, 31, were charged with slavery offenses, while 32-year-old Janai Safar faced terror-related charges. The return of the women drew criticism, with opponents accusing Australia's center-left government of failing to prevent their repatriation.

Between 2012 and 2016, some Australian women traveled to Syria to join their husbands who were allegedly members of ISIS. Following the collapse of the caliphate in 2019, many were detained in camps, while others returned home. In January, the United States began moving detained ISIS members out of Syria after the collapse of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which had been guarding several detention facilities housing ISIS fighters and affiliated civilians, including foreigners.

The US and Iran still at odds on key issues, but both sides report signs of progres





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australia ISIS Refugee Camp Detention Camp Centre-Left Government Terrorism Slavery Offenses

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Palawan Group of Companies and JCI Manila Collaborate to Stage JCI Manila Colorfest Carnival Run 2026The Palawan Group of Companies and JCI Manila recently signed a contract for the JCI Manila Colorfest Carnival Run 2026, the aim of which is to create a large-scale community run that combines fitness, entertainment, and advocacy with a strong focus on mental health awareness and meaningful public engagement. Through this partnership, both organizations plan to gather thousands of participants, many newcomers, and support mental health initiatives with a particular focus on mental wellness.

Read more »

Elon Musk's X loses Australia child protection compliance lawsuitAfter the eSafety regulator fined the company in 2023 for an inadequate response to a request for information on child exploitation safeguards, the firm resolved the dispute by admitting wrongdoing

Read more »

Palawan Group, Gentry timepieces join forces to Launch Palawan Open 2026The Palawan Group of Companies has officially partnered with Gentry Timepieces to stage the Palawan Open 2026 – the biggest Tennis Tournament in the

Read more »

Whale of a time: Humpbacks set new distance recordPARIS, France - Two humpback whales have set new records for the longest-known distances traveled for their species by embarking on a journey of over 14,000 kilometers between Brazil and Australia, scientists said Wednesday.

Read more »