SEC Reduces Filing Fees by 25%

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a 25% reduction in filing fees for various documents related to companies, effective June 1, 2026. These reduced fees aim to reduce the cost of government services and improve the ease of doing business according to SEC chairperson Francis Lim.

In a statement, SEC said the additional 25% reduction was pursuant to Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 18, series of 2026, which will take effect on June 1, 2026.

The new rates for physical and authenticated copies of company filings, namely articles of incorporation (AOI) and by-laws; AOI or amended AOI; by-laws or amended by-laws; general information sheet; increase in capital stock; resolution; secretarys certificate; board resolution; registration data sheet; and deed of assignment, may be requested for P750 each, down from the previous price of P1,000. Authenticated copies of other documents may be purchased for P35 per page, down from P50 per page previously.

Other documents will be priced at P20 per page, from P25 per page under the old rates. For digital copies of the same types of documents accessible through the Electronic SEC Education, Analysis, and Research Computing Hub (eSEARCH), standard rates have been set at P470 for each authenticated copy and P280 for each plain copy. The SEC currently offers two packages for SEC API Services at P10,000 for 100 API calls and P50,000 for 1,000 API calls.

The SEC remains committed to lowering the cost of government services and making corporate information more accessible through digitalization and efficient regulation





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SEC Filing Fees Reduced Fees Articles Of Incorporation By-Laws General Information Sheet Increase In Capital Stock Resolution Secretarys Certificate Board Resolution Registration Data Sheet Deed Of Assignment

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