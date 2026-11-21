The US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nvidia for potential accounting issues, compounding legal pressures from the Alice Huang spy scandal.

The United States Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) is actively investigating Nvidia for potential irregularities in its financial reporting, according to individuals with direct knowledge of the matter. This regulatory scrutiny adds a significant layer of complexity to the legal challenges currently facing the world's most valuable technology company, which has already been under intense public and governmental pressure due to separate controversies involving its leadership.

SEC Scrutinizes Financial Reporting Details

The regulatory body's enforcement staff are currently examining potential accounting issues within the corporation, marking a distinct shift in focus toward the firm's internal financial practices rather than solely its product distribution. While the Wall Street Journal confirmed on Tuesday that the SEC is conducting a probe, the publication noted it could not independently determine the specific focal points of the investigation. Sources speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity emphasized that the investigation is centered on how the company handles its financial records, raising concerns among market observers about the transparency of the firm's fiscal operations.

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Investor Reaction and Market Impact

Financial markets reacted swiftly to the news, with the company's stock prices extending recent losses. Data from London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) indicated that Nvidia shares dropped by approximately 13 percent on Friday, which corresponds to Saturday trading in the Philippines. This sharp decline underscores the nervousness among investors who are already reeling from previous scandals, as the addition of a federal accounting investigation signals deepening institutional scrutiny that could have long-term implications for the company's valuation and corporate governance.

Compounding Legal Worries and Scandals

The accounting probe intensifies the pressure on the firm, which is simultaneously grappling with the fallout from revelations regarding CEO Jensen Huang's personal life. Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair in a statement issued on November 8, though he did not name his partner. The relationship in question was with Alice Huang, who led Megaspeed, a Singapore-based entity that has historically been a major customer for the company's high-performance chips. The situation is further complicated by allegations from US authorities that Alice Huang is suspected of being a Chinese spy, a claim Beijing has firmly denied.

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Export Control Violations and Hugging Face Deal

Beyond personal scandals, the government is investigating Megaspeed since 2024 for potential violations of export controls related to alleged shipments of Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China, according to statements from the US Justice and Commerce departments this week. Alice Huang is reported to have left Megaspeed in August 2025, with the company asserting it conducted lawful business. Additionally, the Justice Department is reviewing Nvidia's proposed $12.9-billion acquisition of the open-source platform Hugging Face, alongside a broader antitrust investigation into the company's acquisition strategies and market practices reported last month.

Government Response and Future Outlook

The convergence of these legal issues has sent Nvidia shares tumbling by more than a third, stoking calls in Washington for tougher federal action against technological threats posed by Beijing. As the SEC continues its inquiry, the company faces the dual challenge of maintaining its dominant position in the AI boom while navigating a increasingly hostile regulatory environment both domestically and internationally. The outcome of these investigations will likely define the corporate landscape for the technology sector in the coming months, setting precedents for how US firms manage compliance amid geopolitical tensions.