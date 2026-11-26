The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a circular granting qualified IPO applicants a one-time exemption from monetary penalties for financial reporting errors and disclosure deficiencies identified during initial review.

The Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) has issued a new policy granting qualified companies seeking to go public a one-time exemption from monetary penalties for certain financial reporting errors and disclosure deficiencies.

The measure, under SEC Memorandum Circular No. 32, Series of 2026, dated Nov. 19, aims to encourage more firms to pursue initial public offerings (IPOs). Eligible IPO applicants may correct misstatements and disclosure deficiencies found during the initial review of their audited annual and interim financial statements without incurring monetary penalties.

Also read SEC Grants One-Time Relief from Monetary Penalties for IPO Filers

Relief Covers Primary And Secondary Public Offerings

The relief covers primary and secondary public offerings of equity securities accompanied by applications for listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) Main Board or the Small, Medium, and Emerging (SME) Board. SEC Chairperson Francisco Ed. Lim said the policy recognizes the difficulties IPO-bound companies face in meeting regulatory requirements as they transition from private company reporting practices to those required of publicly listed firms.

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"The SEC recognizes that IPO-bound applicants may experience challenges in complying with complex regulatory requirements, resulting in inadvertent financial reporting errors and disclosure deficiencies," Lim said in a statement on Thursday. "By granting one-time relief to qualified IPO applicants, the Commission seeks to promote corrective compliance while upholding the integrity of the registration and disclosure process, as companies transition from private company reporting practices to the requirements of publicly listed firms," he added.

To qualify, applicants must have paid the applicable IPO registration fee and fully corrected the deficiencies identified during the initial review through restatements, amendments, or other measures acceptable to the SEC. Corrections must be completed within the prescribed review or transition period and before the approval of the registration statement. Applicants must also demonstrate good faith in responding to the regulator's comments and undertake the necessary corrective measures without undue delay.

Exemption Limited To Initial Round Of Review

The exemption is limited to findings identified during the first round of review of a company's first IPO submission. Recurring findings, newly identified deficiencies, and unresolved issues arising during subsequent review cycles will remain subject to monetary penalties under existing SEC rules. The relief excludes findings involving fraud, willful misrepresentation, concealment, or intentional acts aimed at misleading investors.

Companies whose public offerings are not intended for listing on the PSE, as well as those seeking registration under specialized or sector-specific guidelines, are excluded from the coverage of the circular. The SEC said the exemption applies only to administrative monetary penalties and does not prevent the regulator from taking further action when warranted. IPO applicants remain responsible for ensuring that their financial statements and disclosures comply with applicable accounting standards and regulatory requirements.

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The commission said the measure serves only as a transitional compliance mechanism for companies seeking to list on the stock market and does not exempt them from existing financial reporting requirements. The circular takes effect upon publication in a newspaper of general circulation and filing with the Office of the National Administrative Register.