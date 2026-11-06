SEC and GCash Renew Partnership to Combat Digital Financial Fraud

The SEC and GCash renewed their Memorandum of Agreement on November 6, 2026, to intensify cooperation against online scams and illegal financial activities in the Philippines.

The Sec urities and Exchange Commission and GCash renewed a Memorandum of Agreement on November 6, 2026, to strengthen their joint efforts in combating digital financial fraud and other illicit activities. This renewed partnership builds upon a framework first established in September 2023, aiming to enhance the protection of consumers against emerging cyber threats.

Strengthening Regulatory Coordination

The agreement formalizes close coordination between the SEC Enforcement and Investor Protection Department and GCash during investigations into online fraud, illegal investment solicitation, and unlawful lending. The Securities and Exchange Commission and GCash renewed their MOA to ensure rapid response capabilities when addressing sophisticated financial scams that target digital users.

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This collaboration facilitates the exchange of relevant information between regulators and the financial superapp. The partnership enables both parties to pursue appropriate enforcement actions against individuals and entities that exploit the public through unauthorized investment schemes. The renewal signals a continued commitment to maintaining a secure digital environment for all users of the platform.

Executive Perspectives on Safety

SEC Commissioner Rogelio Quevedo emphasized that protecting the public from financial crimes requires strong coordination between regulators and digital platforms. He stated that the continued partnership with GCash strengthens the SEC capacity to respond promptly to emerging threats. The Securities and Exchange Commission and GCash renewed their MOA to ensure that enforcement actions are both effective and timely in addressing new modes of cybercrime.

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Oscar Enrico Reyes Jr, President and CEO of G-Xchange Inc, the mobile wallet operator of GCash, highlighted the shared commitment to public safety. He noted that the renewed partnership allows the company to work more closely with regulatory agencies to prevent platform misuse. The agreement reflects G-Xchange Inc stance on safeguarding users from harm by supporting authorities in detecting suspected illegal activities.

The renewal ceremony featured key officials including Sheara Lupango-Tamaya, Director of the SEC Enforcement and Investor Protection Department. Also present was Atty Cef Sison, the Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer of Mynt. Their presence underscored the high-level institutional support for this ongoing initiative to combat financial fraud in the Philippines.

User Guidelines and Reporting Procedures

The Securities and Exchange Commission and GCash renewed their MOA to also emphasize the critical role of public vigilance in fighting financial cybercrime. Users are urged to verify if prospective investment or lending entities hold valid licenses from the SEC or the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas before transacting. This verification process serves as a primary defense against deceptive investment offers.

Consumers should treat investment offers promising guaranteed risk-free returns as immediate red flags. Aggressive recruitment schemes and loan offers demanding upfront processing fees are also indicative of fraudulent activity. The guidelines provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission and GCash aim to educate users on identifying these common scam tactics.

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GCash reminds users to protect their accounts by never disclosing sensitive credentials such as passwords and MPINs. The superapp does not send messages containing links, so customers should never open links received via SMS, email, or third-party messaging apps. These security measures are essential for maintaining account integrity and preventing unauthorized access.

Customers are encouraged to report suspicious activities through the GCash Help Center in the app or website. Users can also contact Gigi chat support or call the GCash hotline at 2882. Scam incidents can be reported to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group by sending an email. This multi-channel reporting system ensures that victims have accessible avenues to seek help and report crimes.

The partnership between the Securities and Exchange Commission and GCash renewed their MOA continues to ensure that digital financial services remain safe and trusted channels for Filipinos. By combining regulatory authority with technological platform capabilities, the two entities aim to create a more secure financial ecosystem. The renewed agreement marks a significant step in the ongoing battle against financial cybercrime in the digital age.