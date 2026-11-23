The Securities and Exchange Commission has amended the Investment Company Act rules to allow investment companies to hold up to 20% of net assets in a single listed issuer, up from 15%. The change takes effect immediately upon publication and aligns with a similar move by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) has raised the investment limit of investment companies in a single publicly listed issuer to 20 percent from 15 percent, giving fund managers greater flexibility to allocate assets in the stock market.

The change was made through SEC Memorandum Circular No. 31, Series of 2026, issued on Nov. 10. It amends Rule 6.8(A) of the implementing rules and regulations of the Investment Company Act (ICA). Under the amended rule, investment companies may increase their exposure to a single enterprise or issuer to 20 percent of their net assets or the issuer's corresponding index weight, whichever is higher.

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The previous general limit under the ICA-IRR restricted investments in a single enterprise or issuer to 15 percent of an investment company's net assets. The SEC said investments exceeding the 15 percent threshold must consist exclusively of exchange-traded equity securities issued by the same enterprise or issuer. The fund's total investment must also not exceed 10 percent of the outstanding securities of the company in which it invests. SEC Chairperson Francisco Ed.

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Lim said the single entity limit under the ICA-IRR serves as a foundation for measures that promote portfolio diversification while advancing investor protection. By relaxing the limit to 20 percent, Lim said the SEC seeks to provide investment companies and fund managers with more flexibility on where to invest their assets. He added that the change is meant to enhance the competitiveness of mutual funds exposed to listed securities.

The SEC said the amendment is intended to improve the competitiveness of mutual funds with significant or partial exposure to publicly listed equities. The revised regulation also aligns with an earlier adjustment by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). The BSP raised the single-entity exposure limit for unit investment trust funds (UITFs) invested partially or substantially in exchange-traded equity securities to 20 percent from 15 percent.

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The SEC said the amendment forms part of efforts to promote capital market activity while allowing investment funds to respond more flexibly to opportunities in listed securities. According to the memorandum circular, the amendment will take effect immediately upon publication in two newspapers of general circulation in the Philippines.