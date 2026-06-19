Search for Missing Mountaineer Alkharj Zamayla Extended by Ten Days in Northern Mindanao

Police in Northern Mindanao have extended the search for Alkharj Gomez Zamayla, a 31-year-old mountaineer missing since June 12 on Mt. Kalatungan, by ten days. Over 100 personnel and volunteers are involved, with a thermal imaging drone now deployed to detect heat signatures in dense vegetation. The operation may shift to retrieval if he remains missing after the extension.

The search for missing mountaineer Alkharj Gomez Zamayla has been extended by ten days by police in Northern Mindanao. Zamayla, a 31-year-old industrial safety officer from Jasaan, Misamis Oriental, was reported missing after becoming separated from his group while climbing Mt.

Kalatungan on June 12, 2026. His family remains in Barangay Portulin, Pangantucan, Bukidnon, where the rescue base camp is established. Over 100 soldiers, policemen, local guides, rescuers, and volunteers are involved in the operation. Major Joan Navarro, spokesperson for Police Regional Office 10, highlighted that Zamayla is a professional with wilderness survival expertise, having even lectured on the subject.

This background increases hope for his survival but also underscores the complexity of the search. The decision to extend the search was influenced by his skills and the continued vigil of his family. Should he not be found within the new timeframe, operations will shift from active search and rescue to a retrieval mission. New assets are being deployed, including a thermal imaging drone from Skunk Works of the Team CDO 4x4 Club.

This drone will scan densely vegetated areas of Mt. Kalatungan to detect heat signatures. Earlier drone flights by other groups, such as Del Monte Philippines, lacked thermal capabilities and were unsuccessful. The terrain of Mt.

Kalatungan, including the Bukobuko sa Anay ridge, presents significant challenges. The ongoing effort combines ground teams and aerial technology in a race against time





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Alkharj Gomez Zamayla Mt. Kalatungan Search And Rescue Thermal Imaging Drone Bukidnon

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