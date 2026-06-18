Search for Missing Hiker on Mt. Kalatungan Intensifies Amid Difficult Terrain

Extensive search efforts involving volunteers, soldiers, and police with drones and K9 units continue for Alkharj Gomez Zamayla, missing since June 12 on Mt. Kalatungan. The mountain's dense, disorienting trails and the hiker's unregistered ascent complicate rescue operations.

A large-scale search operation involving 127 volunteers, soldiers, and police officers, supported by drones and K9 units, has been unable to locate 31-year-old hiker Alkharj Gomez Zamayla , who went missing on June 12, 2026, while climbing Mt.

Kalatungan, the Philippines' fifth-highest mountain. The search has been conducted across the 35,812-hectare Mt. Kalatungan Range Natural Park, which spans the towns of Pangantucan, Talakag, and Maramag, and the City of Valencia in Bukidnon. A base for the operation has been established at the Barangay Portulin hall in Pangantucan, which serves as the headquarters for rescue efforts.

Despite five days of intensive searching by seven teams led by local guides, the only clue found was a piece of tissue paper along a trail, which is not confirmed to belong to Zamayla. Spokesperson and Barangay Kagawad Emelia Guina expressed confidence that Zamayla is still alive, citing his mountaineering experience and the mountain's abundant water sources.

She described the mountain as a damp, dense forest with moss, orchids, and ferns, featuring trails that are less established than those on nearby peaks like Mt. Kitanglad and Mt. Dulang-Dulang, increasing the risk of disorientation even for experienced climbers. Zamayla, an industrial safety officer for a local construction company, was part of a 47-person "Freedom Climb" organized by a tour operator on June 12.

However, he did not follow the standard registration process required for climbers, which includes coordination with a local tour operator, registration at the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and consultation with the local tourism officer to schedule the climb. This process aims to limit the number of hikers on the mountain to protect the environment. Guina characterized Zamayla's ascent as a "backdoor" climb-evading official registration-making it illegal and unsanctioned.

Nevertheless, the community and search teams remain committed to finding him, empathizing with his family's distress. Zamayla's younger sister, Alyzzah, confirmed that her brother is an experienced mountaineer who has previously summited Mt. Lumot (2,320 meters) in Misamis Oriental and Mt. Dulang-Dulang (2,941 meters), the country's second-highest peak, in Lantapan, Bukidnon.

Alyzzah and other relatives have been staying at a tribal house ("Tulugan") provided by Guina and the Manobo-Talaandig community in the area since Sunday, awaiting updates on the search. The ongoing operation underscores the challenges of wilderness rescue in remote, densely forested areas and highlights the importance of adhering to regulated climbing protocols to ensure safety and environmental preservation





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Mt. Kalatungan Missing Hiker Search And Rescue Bukidnon Philippines Alkharj Gomez Zamayla

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