Seaoil introduces Seaoil Extreme Racing, a new mobile game integrated into the PriceLocq app, allowing motorists to compete for rewards through fuel purchases.

Seaoil has officially launched Seaoil Extreme Racing, a new interactive mobile gaming platform designed to connect everyday motorists with the excitement of professional motorsports. Available exclusively through the PriceLocq application, this digital initiative aims to deepen consumer engagement by blending high-speed racing simulation with real-world fuel purchases and service transactions.

Seaoil Extreme Racing Game Mechanics Explained

Motorists seeking to experience the thrill of the track can now access Seaoil Extreme Racing directly via their smartphones using the PriceLocq interface. The game is directly inspired by the Seaoil Radical Challenge racing series, leveraging that established brand equity to create a familiar and exciting digital environment for players. This platform serves as a novel extension of the Seaoil brand, moving beyond traditional fuel station interactions to offer a persistent digital engagement channel.

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The application offers two distinct modes of play to accommodate different levels of commitment and skill. In Practice Mode, users can sharpen their racing techniques by completing unlimited laps. This mode does not require the consumption of race tokens, making it an accessible entry point for new users who wish to familiarize themselves with the controls and track layouts without any financial or point-based barriers.

For those seeking competitive validation, Ranked Race Mode requires the use of race tokens to enter. Players compete against others to climb global leaderboards, with positions determined by their lap times and race performance. Progression in this mode is tied to tangible incentives, including the ability to unlock various Badge and Level-Up Rewards as players advance through the game's difficulty tiers and accumulate experience.

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Token Acquisition Through Fuel Purchases

The core mechanism for entering competitive play involves earning race tokens through commercial interactions with Seaoil products and services. Specifically, motorists earn one race token for every P300 worth of Seaoil products or services purchased through the PriceLocq application. This direct linkage between fuel consumption and digital rewards creates a closed-loop ecosystem that incentivizes regular brand usage.

Consumers who do not utilize the PriceLocq digital payment method still have a pathway to participate. Motorists who pay via cash or other non-PriceLocq channels can generate race tokens by redeeming at least P300 worth of awarded VIP points on Seaoil products or services. This provision ensures that loyalty program members, regardless of their preferred payment method, can engage with the game and compete on the leaderboards.

The game also features instant gratification mechanics to reward skill and consistency. Players who successfully collect at least 24 gift boxes and complete a lap in 48 seconds or less are eligible for instant rewards. These specific thresholds are designed to encourage both high-frequency engagement and the development of precise racing skills within the application.

Corporate Strategy and Leadership Vision

Marlon Stöckinger, the Racing Director for Radical Philippines, showcased the game as a key component of Seaoil's broader digital outreach strategy. Stöckinger highlighted Seaoil Extreme Racing as a means to bring the intensity of the racetrack to the daily routine of motorists, transforming fueling stops into opportunities for digital entertainment and community building.

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Jayvee Dela Fuente, Seaoil Vice-President for Corporate and Consumer Marketing, emphasized the strategic alignment between the company's physical racing efforts and this new digital product. Dela Fuente noted that Seaoil has proudly powered the Seaoil Radical Challenge with its high-quality fuels for five seasons, establishing a strong heritage in Philippine motorsports.

According to Dela Fuente, the mobile game is intended to translate that professional racing enthusiasm into a mass-market experience. The goal is to bring the same adrenaline and community spirit associated with the Radical Challenge closer to everyday motorists, using the PriceLocq platform as the primary bridge between physical fuel consumption and digital interaction.

Impact on Brand Loyalty and Consumer Behavior

This initiative represents a significant shift in how fuel companies interact with their customer base, moving from transactional relationships to experiential partnerships. By gamifying the fuel purchase process, Seaoil aims to increase customer retention and frequency of visits to its service stations.

The integration of VIP points with the game's token system encourages consumers to maximize the value of their loyalty status. This dual-layered reward system ensures that both casual buyers and dedicated loyalty program members have equal opportunities to participate in the racing community.

As the Seaoil Radical Challenge continues to grow in popularity within the Philippines, the digital extension of this brand through Seaoil Extreme Racing provides a scalable and consistent engagement tool. It allows Seaoil to maintain a presence in the daily lives of motorists, even when they are not physically at a fuel station, thereby strengthening brand recall and loyalty in a highly competitive market.