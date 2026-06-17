Sean Penn to Direct Film on Capitol Riot Officer, Bradley Cooper in Talks for Lead Role

Oscar winner Sean Penn will write and direct a movie about a real police officer present at the Jan 6 Capitol attack, exploring an unexpected friendship formed amid the chaos. Production is planned for 2027 and Bradley Cooper is being considered for the starring role.

Sean Penn is set to step behind the camera for a new Warner Bros . project that will explore the story of a police officer who was present during the Jan 6 Capitol riot in 2021.

The director, who earned an Oscar for his performance in One Battle After Another, has written the script himself and will helm the as yet untitled feature. While negotiations are ongoing, Bradley Cooper has been reported as a leading candidate to portray the central character, although no contract has been signed yet. The film is said to be based on a real life officer and will focus on an unexpected friendship that emerges from the chaotic events of that day.

Production is slated to begin in mid 2027 after the script has been finalized and casting decisions are confirmed. The announcement came shortly after Penn attended the 2022 hearings of the House Select Committee that examined the attack on the Capitol. He sat between two Metropolitan Police officers, Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges, who both responded to the siege.

Fanone recounted how he was grabbed, beaten, tased and called a traitor while trying to protect the building, and said he suffered a heart attack after the assault only stopped when he mentioned he had children. Hodges also described the harrowing experience he endured on that day. Penn described his presence at the hearings as that of a regular citizen who wanted to see whether justice would be served.

He has said the film will explore the bond that can form between strangers in extreme circumstances, turning a moment of violence into a story of connection. The news of Penns new film arrives amid significant corporate developments in the entertainment industry. The US Justice Department recently announced it will not contest Paramount Skydances $111 billion proposal to acquire Warner Bros Discovery, a deal that would bring the studio under the control of David Ellison and his father Larry Ellison.

The elder Ellison, founder of Oracle, has known ties to former President Donald Trump and was seen attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House earlier this week. One Battle After Another, the political drama that earned Penn his third Oscar for portraying a controversial military figure, won best picture at the Academy Awards in March. Penn chose to skip the ceremony to visit Ukraine, underscoring his ongoing engagement with global political issues.

The upcoming project promises to blend Penns commitment to socially relevant storytelling with a cinematic examination of the personal toll exacted by the Jan 6 events





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