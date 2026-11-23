Department Order 130 and Supreme Court precedents confirm that injuries sustained during recreational activities like basketball while under contract are compensable under the POEA Standard Employment Contract.

A seafarer in the Philippines is eligible for disability benefits after fracturing his wrist during a recreational basketball game on his vessel, even if his employer denies the claim. The Public Attorney's Office clarified that participation in organized sports aboard a ship falls under the scope of employment, making such injuries compensable under current labor regulations. This guidance resolves a common dispute where shipping companies argue that non-duty-related activities do not constitute work-related accidents.

Legal Definition of Work-Related Injury for Seafarers

Section Two of Rule IV in Department Order One Hundred Thirty, issued by the Department of Labor and Employment on July Eighteen Twenty-Thirteen, establishes that the terms of seafarer employment are governed by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Standard Employment Contract. This contract defines a work-related injury as one arising out of and in the course of employment, a definition that does not restrict coverage to moments of active duty performance. The legal framework recognizes that employment encompasses the entire duration of the contract while the worker is aboard the vessel.

Also read Russian cargo ship still on fire off Finland after attack

Consequently, the injury sustained by the husband occurred squarely within the period of his employment contract and inside the ship, satisfying the temporal and spatial requirements of the law. The argument that an injury must happen strictly while performing official maritime duties is legally insufficient to exclude recreational activities from coverage. The courts have consistently interpreted the phrase in the course of employment to include incidents that occur during authorized or customary activities onboard.

The Personal Comfort Doctrine and Supreme Court Precedents

The Personal Comfort Doctrine serves as a critical legal principle establishing that acts necessary for the employee's physical well-being are considered incidents of employment. The Supreme Court affirmed this stance in the case of Oscares versus Magsaysay Maritime Corporation, decided on May Twenty-Two Twenty-Four and penned by Associate Justice Antonio T. Kho, Jr. This ruling reinforces that minor personal activities integral to human comfort are legally connected to the job itself.

Advertisement

Historical precedents such as Luzon Stevedoring Corporation versus Workmen's Compensation Commission further support this view by stating that acts reasonably necessary for health and comfort are incidental to employment. The court noted that satisfying physical demands, such as thirst or hunger, or engaging in activities that maintain physical readiness, fall under compensable incidents. Although these earlier cases involved different statutes like Act Number Three Hundred Forty-Eight, the underlying principle of compensability for personal comfort acts applies directly to the POEA Standard Employment Contract.

Participating in an organized basketball game organized by ship officers is a form of recreational activity that maintains the physical and mental health of the crew. Such activities are often encouraged by shipping companies to foster camaraderie and relieve the stress associated with long periods at sea. Therefore, an injury sustained during these events is not a deviation from employment but rather a part of the incidental conditions of the seafarer's life onboard.

Employer Burden of Proof and Exclusion Grounds

While the law favors compensation for seafarers, Section Twenty Paragraph D of the POEA Standard Employment Contract does provide specific grounds for denying benefits. Compensation is not payable for injuries resulting from the seafarer's willful or criminal act or intentional breach of duties. However, the burden of proof rests entirely on the employer to demonstrate that the injury was directly attributable to such misconduct.

The Supreme Court clarified this burden in the case of Arguilles versus Wilhelmsen Smith Bell Manning, Inc., decided on July Ten Twenty-Three and authored by Associate Justice Samuel H. Gaerlan. For an employer to successfully deny a claim under this exclusion, they must prove three distinct elements: that the injury is directly attributable to the seafarer, that the seafarer committed a crime or willful breach, and that there is a direct causation between the act and the injury.

Advertisement

Simply stating that basketball is a recreational sport does not meet the high threshold required to prove a willful or criminal act. The ordinary participation in an organized game lacks the intentional malice or criminal negligence required to trigger the exclusion clause. Unless the shipping company can produce substantial evidence that the injury resulted from a deliberate breach of duty or a criminal act, the denial of benefits is legally baseless.

Implications for Seafarer Compensation Claims

This legal interpretation provides significant protection for maritime workers who suffer injuries during leisure activities organized or permitted by their employers. It prevents shipping companies from using the recreational nature of an activity to circumvent their liability for workplace injuries. Seafarers and their families can now rely on the established jurisprudence that views such incidents as compensable work-related injuries.

The Public Attorney's Office emphasized that this advice is based on the specific facts provided, noting that outcomes may vary if additional information reveals willful misconduct. However, in cases where the injury is a straightforward accident during a sanctioned game, the employer's denial is likely invalid. This precedent ensures that seafarers receive the disability benefits they are entitled to under the law, regardless of whether the injury occurred during work tasks or recreational downtime.