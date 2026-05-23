Sea Cows Dying Due to Loss of Food and Environmental Threats, Population Critically Endangered

A resident reported on Kuya Kim’s news program about a sea cow that measured around six to seven feet long with an estimated weight of 300 to 400 kilograms. The dugong was reportedly killed due to illegal hunting practices. Marine biologist Glennville Castrence said that the decline in population of the native Philippine sea cows, dugongs, has been linked to the destruction of seagrass meadows, which are their primary food source. Due to fishing practices, illegal hunting, and environmental threats, the dugong population in the Philippines is now considered critically endangered.

In Kuya Kim ’s report on ‘24 Oras,’ Friday, a resident said that the animal measured around six to seven feet long and weighed an estimated 300 to 400 kilograms.

Personnel from the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) immediately examined the dugong’s remains to determine the cause of death. According to Banate, Iloilo MENR Officer Sanly Galves, the death might be linked to illegal or maling hunting practices. Marine biologist Glennville Castrence said that the loss of seagrass habitats has serious consequences for both sea cows and the wider marine ecosystem.

He added that dwindling food sources have forced some sea cows to migrate in search of feeding grounds, putting them at greater risks, including accidents from entanglement in fishing nets, dynamite fishing, and boat strikes. Due to these threats, sea cows are now considered critically endangered. Conservation efforts are underway in several locations along the coasts of Palawan and Davao Gulf to protect their population





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kuya Kim Sea Cow Dugong Threat Status Critically Endangered Illegal Or Maling Hunting Practices Seagrass Meadows Food Source Population Decline Dwindling Food Sources Declining Populations Marine Ecosystem Conservation Efforts Entanglement Dynamite Fishing Boat Strikes Engagement In Fishing Practices Bombalier Fishing Of Crowns Boat Strikes Mindoro Mindanao Bohol The Visayas Sangre Y Original Mindanao Sea Cow

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK net migration nearly halves due to tighter policiesLONDON — Long-term net migration to Britain nearly halved in 2025, falling to levels last seen before the post-Brexit immigration system was introduced, as tougher government measures enacted in recent years restricted the number of arrivals.

Read more »

57 Sea Turtle Hatchlings Released into West Philippine SeaPersonnel from the Joint Task Unit Pag-asa (JTUP) under the Western Naval Command (WesNavCom) station at the Pag-asa Island released a total of 57 sea turtle hatchlings into the West Philippine Sea on Monday, May 18. The hatchlings were found on the island’s shores and were temporarily held in captivity for almost two months by JTUP operatives for protection and monitoring before they were released into the sea. The military unit tasked to safeguard the country’s maritime security in WPS described the release of the hatchlings as ‘a small step for a hatchling, a giant leap for the ocean.’ WesNavCom said the hatchlings release also serves as a reminder that protection of the West Philippine Sea is not limited to territorial claims but also as a means of preserving the environment and the rich marine life there. Each hatchling released carries hope for a healthier ocean and a better future for the next generation, WesNavCom said in a statement.

Read more »

The Antarctic sea ice, 'Heartbeat of the Planet', is melting, leading to climate change fearsThe Antarctic sea ice is melting due to changing wind patterns and ocean currents. It's a critical source of oxygen and nutrients in the seas and prevents waves from reaching the ice shelves, which are crucial for maintaining the planet's stability.

Read more »

Chinese Navy Helicopter Approaches Dutch Warship in South China SeaA Chinese navy helicopter approached a Dutch warship in the South China Sea while the ship was on its way to Manila, but the encounter was described as professional by both sides.

Read more »