SCRAP Pax Silica Coalition Opposes US-Led Tech Initiative in Manila

Educators and students in Quezon City sign petition against Pax Silica, citing land dispossession and lack of transparency in the US-led tech hub project.

Academic leaders, faculty members, and students gathered in Quezon City on Thursday to formally register their opposition to the US-led Pax Silica initiative. The demonstration at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani marked the signing ceremony for Schools and Colleges Resist the Aggression and Plunder of Pax Silica, known by its acronym SCRAP Pax Silica. The event served as a unified platform for the academic community to voice their strong objections to the proposed technological alliance.

Coalition Signatories and Leadership

Michael Pante, the lead initiator of the campaign, described the gathering as a unity statement forged by more than 500 college deans, faculty regents, and union presidents. The coalition includes notable signatories such as 11 deans and directors from various institutes and colleges of the University of the Philippines Diliman. Representation extends to faculty and students from Ateneo de Manila University and Philippine Normal University. Teachers' groups, including the Alliance of Concerned Teachers and the Manila Public School Teachers' Association, are also key signatories to the petition.

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National Sovereignty and Economic Concerns

Dr. Ramon Guillermo, a co-leader of SCRAP Pax Silica, argued that the Philippines risks becoming a pawn in the US technological war with China under this initiative. He stated that the country's resources would be syphoned off to create technologies from which Filipinos would not directly benefit. Guillermo emphasized that genuine nation development must remain independent of US influence, asserting that national industrialization is the only path for the Philippines to escape poverty and its dependence on the United States.

Land Dispossession and Aeta Rights

Ruby Bernardo, head of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers, stressed the duty of educators to amplify calls for justice regarding land dispossession caused by the project. She demanded that the Aetas and farmers be protected from what she termed an unjust landgrab, questioning why people must suffer if the initiative is truly for the nation's benefit. The coalition specifically condemned the displacement of the Aeta Hanguey community from their ancestral domain in Capas, Tarlac. This 1,620-hectare area is designated as part of the tech hub for the Pax Silica development.

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Transparency Issues and Government Response

SCRAP Pax Silica has raised serious concerns about the lack of transparency from both the Philippine and US governments regarding the agreement's details. The group noted that no draft resolution or plan has been released by all parties involved. Although the Department of Trade and Industry announced that no signing will occur during the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit, the coalition views this as an attempt to mask the opaqueness of the ongoing negotiations.

Upcoming Protests and Displacement Timeline

The alliance announced plans to join protests against US President Donald Trump's visit in connection with the 49th ASEAN Summit scheduled from November 16 to 18, 2026. Furthermore, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority notified the affected community in Capas that they must leave their ancestral lands by December 2026. The coalition remains committed to resisting these displacement efforts while demanding greater clarity on the strategic and economic implications of the Pax Silica project for the Filipino people.