Scott Colom Leads Mississippi Senate Race as Hyde-Smith Contest Drags On

Democratic candidate Scott Colom holds a narrow lead over Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, with the state poised to elect its first Black senator in over a century.

Mississippi voters entered a tense waiting period on Sunday as election officials processed the final wave of ballots in a razor-thin U.S. Senate race. Democratic candidate Scott Colom held a lead of 2,574 votes over Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith with 97 percent of votes counted by Sunday afternoon. This margin represents a gap of just 0.3 percentage points in a contest that could rewrite Mississippi political history. The state has not elected a Democratic senator since 1982, making Colom the potential first Black senator in nearly 150 years.

Scott Colom Leads Mississippi Senate Count

Scott Colom, a Democrat and an African-American man, maintained his narrow advantage as the sun set on Election Day. Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, a white woman, remained in the race despite the tight margin. The outcome hangs on the processing of outstanding ballots, which could shift the final result in either direction. Mississippi election procedures allow several days for officials to verify mail-in and provisional votes, extending the timeline for a definitive winner.

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Cindy Hyde-Smith Seeks Legal Defense

Cindy Hyde-Smith supporters have prepared for potential legal challenges as the count continues. Republican lawyers are demanding that election officials preserve all records related to outstanding ballots. Mississippi does not have an automatic recount procedure, but candidates can seek court intervention to halt or verify results. This legal strategy aims to ensure that every eligible vote is counted accurately before the final certification of the election.

Hinds County Processes Affidavit Ballots

Jermal Clark, election commissioner for Hinds County, reported that officials were still counting affidavit provisional ballots. These ballots are cast by individuals whose eligibility cannot be immediately confirmed at polling places. Clark explained that workers are verifying that each voter resides in the precinct they claim to inhabit. Secretary of State Michael Watson stated that 11,202 affidavit ballots had been processed by Friday, with roughly 78 percent accepted. There remain just under 2,900 outstanding absentee ballots to be reviewed.

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Mississippi Voters Express Historic Emotions

Local residents expressed a mix of excitement and anxiety as they waited for the final results. Gregory Glass, a 47-year-old restaurant owner in Jackson, described the situation as nerve-wracking but historic. He noted that Mississippi has a large African-American population, with more than one-third of residents being Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Coretta Fraser, a human resources manager, praised election workers for ensuring every single vote was cast. Bakery manager Ebony Jones viewed a potential Colom victory as a positive change after years of negative news.

Mississippi Senate Shifts National Balance

A Democratic win in Mississippi would add to the party's gains in the U.S. Senate during the 2026 midterm elections. Democrats seized control of both houses of Congress nationwide, delivering a rebuke to Republican President Donald Trump. If Colom wins, Mississippi would join Texas, South Carolina, and Kansas as states where Democrats hold the Senate seat. This shift would significantly alter the legislative landscape in the conservative South, which has long been a Republican stronghold. The final certification will likely take several more days as all ballots are validated and counted.