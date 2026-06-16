Scientists Unravel Why Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others

New research delves into the chemical and physiological factors that make certain individuals more attractive to mosquitoes, a pressing concern as climate change expands the range of these disease vectors.

Scientists are studying why some people are more attractive to mosquitoes than others, focusing on the chemical signals that draw these disease-spreading insects. Research shows that mosquitoes, particularly females which require blood for egg production, are guided by a combination of sensory cues including body odor , heat, and carbon dioxide exhaled by humans.

While carbon dioxide acts as a long-range attractant, body odor becomes critical at closer range, with individual variations in skin microbiota producing different blends of volatile organic compounds. Studies have identified specific molecules, such as 1-octen-3-ol (mushroom alcohol), that significantly increase attractiveness, with pregnant women in their second trimester often emitting higher levels. Contrary to popular belief, blood type, skin, eye, or hair color do not influence mosquito preference.

Lifestyle factors like drinking beer also play a role by increasing body temperature, CO2 output, and altering skin odor, making imbibers more appealing to mosquitoes. This research is increasingly urgent due to climate change expanding mosquito habitats and the spread of diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya into new regions. Personal protection measures include wearing loose-fitting clothing, using mosquito nets and repellents, and moderating alcohol consumption





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Mosquito Attraction Body Odor Carbon Dioxide Skin Microbiota 1-Octen-3-Ol Disease Prevention Climate Change Aedes Aegypti Anopheles

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