School Building Collapses in Matanao 7 Years After Being Condemned

A 10-classroom building at Matanao National High School collapsed during a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, while two other condemned buildings still await demolition. The principal announces a budget for new classrooms.

Nearly seven years after three buildings housing a total of 50 classrooms in the Matanao National High School were condemned and cordoned off following a series of earthquakes in the last quarter of 2019, the buildings are still awaiting demolition, but one of them collapsed due to Monday’s Magnitude 7.8 quake.

The quake, which registered Intensity V in Matanao, triggered the collapse of the 10-classroom two-floor building while the two four-storey buildings with 20 classrooms each need to be inspected again to determine if they now pose a clear and present danger to the school’s 2,400 student population, and the teaching and non-teaching personnel. The building that collapsed, inaugurated in 1999, housed the classrooms of Grade 7 students, at least until December 2019.

The two four-storey buildings intended for Senior High School and inaugurated in 2017, were used only for two years. Elene Marie Jane Gamboa, who was appointed principal last year, told MindaNews on Monday morning that the demolition papers were still being processed. Because of the collapse of the 10-classroom building, she said we will find ways to expedite the process. She also mentioned they will link up with the municipal government.

Five earthquake incidents of above Magnitude 6 struck parts of Mindanao, including Matanao, between October 16 and December 15, 2019: Magnitude 6.3 on October 16; 6.6 and 6.1 on October 29; 6.5 on October 31 and 6.9 on December 15. The most powerful of the five incidents – Magnitude 6.9 – led to the condemnation of the three buildings in the Matanao National High School. But demolition has taken so long.

Unless the buildings are demolished, no new buildings can be constructed to replace them. Unless the buildings are demolished, they will continue to pose danger to the students, especially if another powerful quake happens. The two condemned four-storey buildings are located a few meters away from the buildings where classes are being held.

Asked for copies of the requests for demolition and construction of replacement buildings, Gamboa said on Monday that the person in charge had gone home as classes were called off following the quake. MindaNews followed up with Gamboa on Tuesday on the timeline of requests. She replied in a text message that they had several visitors in the morning, bringing good news. There is now a budget from DepEd Central Office for two sets of 2-storey buildings, 8 classrooms each.

She said the budget will include the cost of demolition. The school will coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Education for details. The first eight-classroom building will be built on the site of the collapsed building while the second eight-classroom building will be built on the site behind the collapsed building, she said.

The new buildings, once done, will have 16 classrooms, 34 short of the 50 classrooms that had been decommissioned since December 2019. There is no update as yet from DepEd Central Office on the two condemned four-storey buildings, Gamboa said.

In a statement posted on its social media page at 1:29 p.m. on Monday, school authorities said that as a precautionary measure, all school buildings and facilities will undergo inspection and assessment by the appropriate local engineering authorities to ensure structural safety before any resumption of school operations. It said classes and work are suspended until further notice and subject to the directives and clearance of the local government unit and the Schools Division Office.

MindaNews attempted several times to contact the DepEd regional spokesperson to check on the requests and actions taken on the three condemned buildings in Matanao since 2019, but could not reach him. The series of quakes happened in 2019 during the midterm of then President Rodrigo Duterte. In 2019, Ronald Bato dela Rosa, a native of Davao del Sur where Matanao is, was a newly-elected Senator, along with the Senator from Davao City, Christopher Lawrence Go





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Earthquake School Collapse Matanao Deped Building Condemnation

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