Scheffler Slumps, Rodgers Leads Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler, the world number one golfer, endured his worst round in nearly three years at the Genesis Invitational, while Patrick Rodgers holds a one-stroke lead heading into the final round.

LOS ANGELES — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler struggled on Saturday at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines , carding a 4-over-par 76, his worst round in nearly three years. Patrick Rodgers holds a one-stroke lead entering Sunday's final round with a score of 8-under-par, followed closely by fellow American Denny McCarthy. A further shot back is Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who made a hole-in-one on the third hole.

The tournament is being held at Torrey Pines instead of Riviera due to wildfire damage in Los Angeles. Despite Scheffler's disappointing performance, the two-time Masters champion is not out of contention. He sits five shots behind the leader, tied for eighth place with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, both looking to make a strong move on Sunday. Scheffler's struggles began after a birdie on the par-4 fifth hole. He dropped three bogeys in his next five holes, including a double bogey on the par-4 14th. On the 14th, Scheffler drove wide left into the native area and took a drop. He subsequently hit his second shot into the greenside bunker before two-putting for the costly double bogey. Rodgers could have held a larger lead had he not finished his round with a bogey on the 18th. He found water with his approach shot, leading to the penalty stroke. 'It's definitely an exciting finishing hole,' Rodgers said, reflecting on his final shot. 'You can have happen what happened to me today or you can hit a great shot and make a three, it's all part of the excitement.' He added that he hesitated over his club choice for the fateful approach shot





