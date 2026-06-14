Scheduled Water Interruptions Across Metro Manila and Rizal Due to Maintenance and Infrastructure Upgrades

Manila Water and Maynilad announce water service interruptions in various barangays from June 15-21, 2024, for line meter replacements, valve installations, leak exploration, and network maintenance.

Residents across several cities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces are facing scheduled water supply interruptions due to essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. have announced specific areas and timelines for these service disruption s, which are necessary to improve system reliability and address high demand.

The interventions include line meter replacements, valve installations, declogging operations, network maintenance, leak exploration, water audits, and mainline decommissioning. These activities are being conducted during off-peak hours to minimize inconvenience, but many households and businesses should anticipate temporary loss of water service. In Quezon City, Manila Water reported that parts of Barangay Matandang Balara will experience interruptions on June 16-17 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for a line meter replacement at Commonwealth Avenue corner Luzon Avenue.

Nearby Barangay Pasong Tamo will also be affected on June 17-18 during the same hours due to declogging activities. Additionally, Barangay Pinagbuhatan in Pasig City will have no water on June 16-17 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for the installation of a line meter at Eusebio Avenue corner Sandoval Avenue.

Several areas in Barangay Concepcion Dos, Marikina City, as well as Barangays Cupang and Mayamot in Antipolo City, Rizal, are scheduled for line meter replacement interruptions on June 16-17 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. In Taytay, Rizal, Barangay Sta. Ana will face service disruption on June 15-16 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. due to valve installation at Malakas Street corner C-6.

Barangay Pinugay in Baras, Rizal, will have interruptions on June 16-17 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for pressure release valve installation along Baliksaka Road. Maynilad, covering the western part of Metro Manila, has laid out a more extensive schedule affecting numerous barangays in Manila, Tondo, Caloocan, Valenzuela, and Quezon City.

In Manila City, villages numbered 51, 603, 605, 610, 611, 612, 614, 615 and 616 will have no water on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for network maintenance at Magistrado Arellano corner Magistrado Mapa. A water audit at Honorio Lopez Boulevard will disrupt service from June 15-16, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., impacting villages 124 through 146 and 177.

In Tondo, a massive leak exploration activity from June 15-21, 11 a.m. to 5 a.m., will affect hundreds of village numbers including 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 50, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 81, 82, 83, 84, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 124, 128, 129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 134, 135, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140, 141, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 150, 151, 152, 153, 163, 168, 169, 170, 171, 172, 177, 178, 179, 180, 181, 182, 183, 221, 222, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 356, 357, 358, 359, 360, 361, 362, 363, 364, 365, 366, 367, 368, 369, 370, 371, 372, 373, 374, 375, 376, 377, 378, 379, 380, 381, 382, 492, 493, 494, 495, 496, 497 and 500.

Leak exploration will also hit villages 313, 314, 329, 330 and 335 in Sta. Cruz, Manila City from June 15-21, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. In Caloocan City, villages 36, 39, 40, 187, 188, 189, 190, 191, 192, 193, 194, 195, 196, 197 and in Manila City villages 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 203, 204, 205, 206, 207, 208, 209, 210, 211, 212, 213, 214, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 220 and 202-A will face interruptions from June 15-21, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. due to leak exploration at Rizal Avenue.

Valenzuela City will see service stops in General T. De Leon and Parada villages on June 15-16 from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m. for maintenance at Teachers Village and Clemente Compound. Additional interruptions in General T. De Leon, Karuhatan, Malinta, Marulas and Maysan are scheduled for June 15-16, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. because of work at the Parada Pumping Station and Reservoir.

In Quezon City, multiple barangays including Apolonio Samson, Baesa, Bahay Toro, Bungad, Damayan, Dangay, Del Monte, Katipunan, Mariblo, Paltok, Paraiso, San Antonio, Sangandaan and Veterans Village will have no water on June 15-16 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a water audit at General Avenue. Parts of Barangay Batasan Hills will also be affected on June 15-16 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to mainline decommissioning at Pilones Street in Sugartowne Homes.

Consumers are advised to store water in advance for basic needs during these scheduled outages. The water distributors emphasize that these activities are crucial for maintaining the integrity of the water supply network, reducing losses from leaks, and ensuring adequate pressure and service quality in the long term. Residents should monitor official announcements from Manila Water and Maynilad for any updates or changes to the schedule.

The concerted effort across multiple cities reflects the ongoing challenge of aging infrastructure and growing demand in the National Capital Region and its surrounding areas. While the disruptions are temporary, they highlight the need for sustained investment in water system upgrades to prevent unexpected failures and improve service reliability for millions of customers





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Water Interruption Manila Water Maynilad Maintenance Leak Exploration Metro Manila Rizal Service Disruption

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