SC En Banc Votes 14-0-1 to Dismiss Petition to Compel Senate to Immediately Convene for Impeachment Trial

The Supreme Court, sitting as the En Banc, voted 14-0-1 to dismiss the petition that sought to compel the Senate to immediately convene as an impeachment court and begin the trial of the Vice President. The Court cited various definitions of 'forthwith' and compared the preparations made for the impeachment trial of the Vice President with those undertaken in the impeachment trials of former President Joseph Estrada and former Chief Justice Renato Corona.

The Supreme Court , sitting as the En Banc, voted 14-0-1 to dismiss the petition that sought to compel the Senate to immediately convene as an impeachment court and begin the trial of the Vice President.

The Court cited various definitions of 'forthwith' under Black's Law Dictionary, Philippine jurisprudence, and United States jurisprudence. It compared the preparations made for the impeachment trial of the Vice President with those undertaken in the impeachment trials of former President Joseph Estrada and former Chief Justice Renato Corona





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Supreme Court Geoffrey Thomas Leonardo Reyes Milagros Nuelles-Gonzalez Jhoseph Belarmino Ervin S. Aunio Benjamin Gamot Franklyn David Paloma Ynares-Drew Luzviminda Fabros-Gatchalian Teofisto Guingona III

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