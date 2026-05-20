SC Denies Petition to Prevent Arrest of Senator Dela Rosa in ICC Case

The Supreme Court (SC) has denied the petition of Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa to prevent his arrest in relation to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The SC said the en banc, voting 9-5-1, denied the prayer of Dela Rosa for the issuance of a temporary restraining order and/or status quo ante order to prevent Philippine government agencies from arresting him on the basis of any warrant from the ICC, red notice and diffusion from the International Criminal Police Organization, or any foreign judicial or quasi-judicial instrument without a Philippine judicial warrant.

THE Supreme Court (SC) has denied the petition of embattled Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa to prevent his arrest in relation to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The SC said the en banc, voting 9-5-1, denied the prayer of Dela Rosa for the issuance of a temporary restraining order and/or status quo ante order to prevent Philippine government agencies from arresting him on the basis of any warrant from the ICC, red notice and diffusion from the International Criminal Police Organization, or any foreign judicial or quasi-judicial instrument without a Philippine judicial warrant. The Malacañang said the ICC arrest warrant against Dela Rosa is valid following the decision of the SC.

The CIDG Director Major General Alexander Morico said they have information of Dela Rosa’s whereabouts. The NBI tried but failed to arrest Dela Rosa during his surprise comeback in the Senate on May 11 following a six-month absence, in the service of the arrest warrant issued to him by the ICC. The Senate under then its newly elected Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano placed Dela Rosa under protective custody until he exhausted all legal remedies on his looming arrest.

Dela Rosa was identified as a co-perpetrator of detained former President Rodrigo Duterte in the alleged commission of crime against humanity of murder in the country during the implementation of the drug war. He was alleged to have committed a crime against humanity of murder at least between July 3, 2016 and the end of April 2018, when alleged criminals, particularly those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale or production were executed





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Supreme Court Senator Ronald \Bato\ Dela Rosa International Criminal Court (ICC) Arrest Warrant Philippine Government Agencies Department Of The Interior And Local Governmen Department Of Foreign Affairs Department Of Justice Philippine National Police National Bureau Of Investigation Bureau Of Immigration Armed Forces Of The Philippines Criminal Investigation And Detection Group ICC Arrest Warrant Senate Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senator Robin Padilla Crime Against Humanity Murder Drug War Rodrigo Duterte Davao Region Police Office PNP Intelligence Group PNP Bureau Of Corrections

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