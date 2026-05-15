SC Denies Petition for TRO and Certiorari, Orders Senate to Comment on Flood Control Report

The Supreme Court (SC) en banc issued a resolution dated April 29, 2026, denying a petition by lawyers Eldrige Marvin Aceron, Sikini Labastilla, and Purificacion Bartolome-Bernabe for mandamus and certiorari to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) and/or status quo ante order for the preservation of the draft committee report. The high court also ordered the respondents—Senators Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson, Juan Miguel Zubiri, JV Ejercito, and Sherwin Gatchalian, and the Senate President—to comment on the petition within 15 days from notice of the resolution. Currently, all committee chairmanships and memberships at the Senate are vacant, following the leadership coup on Monday, which elected Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the new Senate President. Before the leadership change, Lacson was the chairman of the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee and led most of the hearings into the flood control controversy. At least seven senators have signed the partial flood control report, which has yet to be filed and sponsored in the plenary. The report was poised to recommend filing criminal and administrative charges against senators and former lawmakers in connection with its investigation into anomalous flood control projects. This includes Senators Francis 'Chiz' Escudero, Joel Villanueva, and Jinggoy Estrada, as well as former Senator Bong Revilla, former Ako Bicol Party-List Representative Zaldy Co, and former Caloocan Representative Mitch Cajayon-Uy.

The Supreme Court (SC) en banc issued a resolution dated April 29, 2026, denying a petition by lawyers Eldrige Marvin Aceron, Sikini Labastilla, and Purificacion Bartolome-Bernabe for mandamus and certiorari to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) and/or status quo ante order for the preservation of the draft committee report.

The high court also ordered the respondents—Senators Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson, Juan Miguel Zubiri, JV Ejercito, and Sherwin Gatchalian, and the Senate President—to comment on the petition within 15 days from notice of the resolution. Currently, all committee chairmanships and memberships at the Senate are vacant, following the leadership coup on Monday, which elected Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the new Senate President.

Before the leadership change, Lacson was the chairman of the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee and led most of the hearings into the flood control controversy. At least seven senators have signed the partial flood control report, which has yet to be filed and sponsored in the plenary. The report was poised to recommend filing criminal and administrative charges against senators and former lawmakers in connection with its investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

This includes Senators Francis 'Chiz' Escudero, Joel Villanueva, and Jinggoy Estrada, as well as former Senator Bong Revilla, former Ako Bicol Party-List Representative Zaldy Co, and former Caloocan Representative Mitch Cajayon-Uy





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Supreme Court Mandamus Certiorari Temporary Restraining Order Leadership Coup Blue Ribbon Committee Flood Control Controversy Partial Flood Control Report Criminal And Administrative Charges Senators Francis 'Chiz' Escudero Joel Villanueva Jinggoy Estrada Bong Revilla Zaldy Co Mitch Cajayon-Uy

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