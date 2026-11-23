The Supreme Court Third Division has ruled that a child born during a valid marriage is presumed legitimate and may use the father's surname even if the birth certificate leaves his name blank. The court ordered the San Jose del Monte civil registrar to correct the petitioner's birth records.

The Supreme Court has ruled that a child born during a valid marriage is presumed legitimate and may use the father's surname even if the birth certificate leaves his name blank.

In an April 7, 2026 decision, the Third Division ordered the civil registrar of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, to correct the birth certificate of a petitioner known as Kaye. The decision was written by Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao. It found that the Regional Trial Court Branch 15 in Malolos City, Bulacan, and the Court of Appeals erred in requiring Kaye to prove paternity.

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Kaye Birth Certificate Case Background

The SC applied Articles 164, 167, and 174 of the Family Code and Rule 108 of the Rules of Court. Kaye was born on Jan. 23, 1996. Her parents were already married but were not getting along at the time. Her mother registered the birth under her own maiden surname and middle name, and left out her husband's name and details of the marriage.

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The couple later reconciled. Kaye grew up using her father's surname in her school and work records, according to the SC Third Division. It was also the surname on her Professional Regulation Commission identification card. In 2017, she discovered that the surname and middle name on her birth certificate differed from those she had been using.

In December 2018, Kaye asked the RTC Branch 15 in Malolos City to correct her birth certificate and change her registered name. She submitted her parents' marriage certificate, school records, a barangay clearance, and her professional ID. The trial court dismissed the petition in January 2021, saying the marriage certificate alone did not prove that her mother's husband was her father. It also denied her motion for reconsideration.

Court Of Appeals And Supreme Court Rulings

Kaye sought to reverse the RTC decision before the Court of Appeals, which affirmed the lower court in April 2023. The CA said Kaye had failed to overcome the presumption of truth contained in her birth certificate. In its April 7, 2026 decision, the Third Division said the lower courts erred in requiring Kaye to prove paternity. Her parents were validly married when she was born, so Article 164 of the Family Code presumed her to be their legitimate child.

Under the law, it falls to the husband, or in limited cases his heirs, to challenge that status. They must do so through a separate action filed within the period prescribed by law. Nobody filed one in Kaye's case. Article 167 of the Family Code also protects a child's legitimacy when the mother says otherwise, including through entries on the birth certificate.

Her mother's entries could not override the presumption, the Court said, and Article 174 gave Kaye the right to use her father's surname. In a nine-page resolution, the SC Third Division granted Kaye's petition to correct her birth certificate to reflect her proper middle name and surname, as well as the date of her parents' marriage. The Court said Article 164 of the Family Code provides that children conceived or born during the marriage are legitimate.

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This means that legitimacy as a status attaches once a person is born within wedlock. Rule 108 of the Rules of Court allows substantial corrections to civil registry records through a proceeding in which interested parties are notified and given an opportunity to object. Kaye met the publication and notice requirements, and no one opposed her petition.

Associate Justice Singh Concurring Opinion

In her concurring opinion, Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh also cited Rule 108, saying it may be used to correct entries in civil records that affect a person's legitimacy or filiation. A petition under Rule 108 is a procedural device to cancel or correct entries in the civil register, including entries relating to birth and filiation, subject to due process requirements, Singh wrote.

She cited Section 2 of Rule 108, which allows the cancellation or correction of civil registry entries on valid grounds, including births, marriages, deaths, legitimations, adoptions, acknowledgments of natural children, judicial determinations of filiation, and changes of name. The SC ordered the civil registrar of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, to make three changes: enter her mother's maiden surname as Kaye's middle name, replace her registered surname with her father's, and record the date and place of her parents' marriage.

The changes, it said, merely reflect a legitimacy that already exists under the law.